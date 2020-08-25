Take a Look: Kole Calhoun Used His Head In a Rundown -- It Wasn't A Smart Move

Let's see, D-back Kole Calhoun was called out for using his head -- to deflect a throw to second base on which he would have been tagged out during Monday's game against the Rockies.

And D-back manager Troy Lovullo was ejected by first baseman umpire Rob Drake for the ensuing argument.

But as anyone watching the play unfold, there was little doubt that Calhoun had crossed the line with his head butt.

Click to see the play and read SI's take of the event:

https://www.si.com/extra-mustard/2020/08/25/diamondbacks-kole-calhoun-headbutt-video