The San Francisco Giants Don't Want to Have an Empty Look Even In Empty Ballpark

Hey, maybe it will appease the seagulls, which have a tendency to flock to the ballpark now known as Oracle Park, to have paper cutouts of humans stationed in the seats.

The seagulls usually show up in the late innings and then, once those humans depart, they pick and chose from the popcorn and peanuts that have fallen on the concrete.

Wonder if those cutouts will be designed to stand for the National Anthem, and what about the 7th-inning stretch?

Take a look at what it will look like:

