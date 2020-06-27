Inside the Seams
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Down On The Farm
Write 'em Cowboy

The San Francisco Giants Don't Want to Have an Empty Look Even In Empty Ballpark

Tracy Ringolsby

Hey, maybe it will appease the seagulls, which have a tendency to flock to the ballpark now known as Oracle Park, to have paper cutouts of humans stationed in the seats. 

The seagulls usually show up in the late innings and then, once those humans depart, they pick and chose from the popcorn and peanuts that have fallen on the concrete.

Wonder if those cutouts will be designed to stand for the National Anthem, and what about the 7th-inning stretch?

Take a look at what it will look like:

 https://videos-a.jwpsrv.com/content/conversions/4XumlkLY/videos/GH22ICxf-32494389.mp4?hdnts=exp=1593273409~acl=*/GH22ICxf-32494389.mp4~hmac=c851efeb76ec3a289219c5e33cedd2b1e185b1a7824bc6b0f4c94b0612f8cd70

Comments

Sights and Sounds

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tom Verducci Sees the Rays, Padres, Nationals and Astros Primed to Benefit In Short Season

Pitching depth key for Rays, Padres and Nationals, lack of fans will be a welcomed road moment for Astros

Tracy Ringolsby

June 27, 2010: Moyer Becomes All-Time Leader in Home Runs (Allowed)

At the age of 47, Jamie Moyer moved past Robin Roberts for the MLB record in home runs allowed when Vernon Wells went deep

Tracy Ringolsby

The Odds Are: Arenado Favored to Lead NL in Hits

Arenado, Story and Blackmon get attention for offensive production from the oddsmakers; Marquez steps up in pitching categories

Tracy Ringolsby

Baseball Rules Academy: Let's Try That Again

Sometimes in the world of baseball the first time isn't the right time and then it is time for a do-over

Tracy Ringolsby

June 26, 1964: Wisconsin Outfielder Rick Reichardt Earns Nickname Jingles

The Angels gave Rick Reichardt a record-setting bonus, capping off a bidding war that led to the first baseball amateur draft in 1965

Tracy Ringolsby

And Then There Was One: Chris McMahon 5th of Rockies 6 Draft Choices To Sign

Rockies also add two undrafted signings; Talks continue with CBA selection Drew Romo

Tracy Ringolsby

June 25, 1995: Rockies Andres Galarraga Was Going, Going Gone x 3 at San Diego

Nolan Arenado joined Galarraga as 2nd player Rockies history to hit a home run in three consecutive innings 12 years later

Tracy Ringolsby

From Sports Illustrated: Will Sports Wave Goodbye to Handshakes?

Kaitlin O'Toole is joined by SI writer Steve Rushin to discuss if sports will eliminate the use of the Infamous handshake.

Tracy Ringolsby

History Says: 60-Game Schedule Isn't Likely to Impact Post-Season

Washington was a fairy tale in real life in 2019, but Nationals were an exception to the October Rule

Tracy Ringolsby

Take a Look: A Video on the Rockies Signing Draft Choices Veen, Weatherly and Blomgren

Rockies looking to sign final two drafts picks -- C Drew Romo and RHP Chris McMahon

Tracy Ringolsby