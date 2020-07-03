Inside the Seams
Tom Verducci: Revamped Rules Could Lead to Return of Small Ball

Tracy Ringolsby

With a shortened schedule, there is a feeling that small ball -- an afterthought in recent seasons -- will enjoy a resurgence.

Consider:

-- Not only did 2019 set an all-time low in MLB for sacrifice bunts, but it continued a trend in which the last four years, in order, have been the four years with the fewest number of sacrifice hits in the modern era, as baseball refers to the game since 1901.

-- While the fewest intentional walks were issued in 1961, the 2019 season had the second lowest total, 2018 was fifth, 2017 was ninth, 2016 was sixth, 2015 was eighth and 2014 was 10th.

-- With free swinging, however, has some a rising number of misses, which has led to record setting stirkeout totals. The 12 highest strikeout totals in MLB history have come in the last 12 seasons in reverse order.

July 2, 1963: Hall of Famers Marichal and Spahn Faced Off for 16 Innings

It's been 57 years since the marathon efforts of Marichal and Spahn -- oh, what a difference 57 years makes

Tracy Ringolsby

Four Players Opted Out Before Training Camps Opened

Hitters are going to be facing the concerns about corona virus as well as strong-armed pitchers.

Tracy Ringolsby

Tom Verducci: Hand Full of Players Opt to Sit Out Season

Rockies Ian Desmond one of four who opted out before Wednesday reporting date

Tracy Ringolsby

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Drew Romo, 35th Pick in June Draft, Passes on LSU, Sign with Rockies

Prep catcher Drew Romo is highest drafted high school catcher in Rockies history

Tracy Ringolsby

Nolan Arenado Has Been One of MLB's Most Consistent Performers In Last 5 Years

Over the last five seasons, Arenado has set the pace for MLB third baseman.

Tracy Ringolsby

July 1, 2008: Aaron Cook Starts & Finishes Quickest 9-inning Game Coors Field History

Rockies made quick work, beating Padres, 4-0, in 1 hour, 58 minutes at Coors Field 12 years ago

Tracy Ringolsby

Desmond Puts Family First In Time of Crisis

Desmond opts for time with family at home rather than ballpark in midst of COVID-19

Tracy Ringolsby

Matt Kemp Was at Home on Road as a Visitor to Coors Field -- Now, He's Looking to Call Coors Home

Kemp Looking to prove that at age 35 he still has that powerful bat

Tracy Ringolsby

Fantasy or real life, Trevor Story Is An Impact Player

Sports Illustrated sees Rockies shortstop Trevor Story as high fantasy draft pick

Tracy Ringolsby