Tom Verducci Sees the Rays, Padres, Nationals and Astros Primed to Benefit In Short Season

Rest assured, this is a season that will be abnormal. Oh, there have been shortened seasons before -- because of work stoppages. But nothing like this year when the Pandemic combined with a drawn out waste of time in the owners and players agreeing on a back-to-work approach.

Finally a plan has been put in place. July 1 works outs begin and in four weeks a 60-game regular-season will be underway.

It will be the fewest games played in a season since the National and American Leagues created Major League Baseball in 1903. The 30 teams are scheduled to play a combined 900 games -- 116 fewer than the shortest MLB season in history, 1918, when World War I was underway. And the fewest of the expansion era -- 494 fewer than the strike interrupted 1981 season when there were 26 teams compared to the current 30.

Tom Verducci explains why he feels four teams will have an edge in the 60-game regular season. Click to view:

