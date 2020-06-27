Inside the Seams
Tom Verducci Sees the Rays, Padres, Nationals and Astros Primed to Benefit In Short Season

Tracy Ringolsby

Rest assured, this is a season that will be abnormal. Oh, there have been shortened seasons before -- because of work stoppages. But nothing like this year when the Pandemic combined with a drawn out waste of time in the owners and players agreeing on a back-to-work approach.

Finally a plan has been put in place. July 1 works outs begin and in four weeks a 60-game regular-season will be underway.

It will be the fewest games played in a season since the National and American Leagues created Major League Baseball in 1903. The 30 teams are scheduled to play a combined 900 games -- 116 fewer than the shortest MLB season in history, 1918, when World War I was underway. And the fewest of the expansion era -- 494 fewer than the strike interrupted 1981 season when there were 26 teams compared to the current 30.

Tom Verducci explains why he feels four teams will have an edge in the 60-game regular season. Click to view:

https://videos-a.jwpsrv.com/content/conversions/4XumlkLY/videos/6ifBWECv-32494389.mp4?hdnts=exp=1593267633~acl=*/6ifBWECv-32494389.mp4~hmac=7a4e17a65b889557d0d9ebea04d534c8a112f038eddc08697e79a5d66f69b873

June 27, 2010: Moyer Becomes All-Time Leader in Home Runs (Allowed)

At the age of 47, Jamie Moyer moved past Robin Roberts for the MLB record in home runs allowed when Vernon Wells went deep

Tracy Ringolsby

The Odds Are: Arenado Favored to Lead NL in Hits

Arenado, Story and Blackmon get attention for offensive production from the oddsmakers; Marquez steps up in pitching categories

Tracy Ringolsby

Baseball Rules Academy: Let's Try That Again

Sometimes in the world of baseball the first time isn't the right time and then it is time for a do-over

Tracy Ringolsby

June 26, 1964: Wisconsin Outfielder Rick Reichardt Earns Nickname Jingles

The Angels gave Rick Reichardt a record-setting bonus, capping off a bidding war that led to the first baseball amateur draft in 1965

Tracy Ringolsby

And Then There Was One: Chris McMahon 5th of Rockies 6 Draft Choices To Sign

Rockies also add two undrafted signings; Talks continue with CBA selection Drew Romo

Tracy Ringolsby

June 25, 1995: Rockies Andres Galarraga Was Going, Going Gone x 3 at San Diego

Nolan Arenado joined Galarraga as 2nd player Rockies history to hit a home run in three consecutive innings 12 years later

Tracy Ringolsby

From Sports Illustrated: Will Sports Wave Goodbye to Handshakes?

Kaitlin O'Toole is joined by SI writer Steve Rushin to discuss if sports will eliminate the use of the Infamous handshake.

Tracy Ringolsby

History Says: 60-Game Schedule Isn't Likely to Impact Post-Season

Washington was a fairy tale in real life in 2019, but Nationals were an exception to the October Rule

Tracy Ringolsby

Take a Look: A Video on the Rockies Signing Draft Choices Veen, Weatherly and Blomgren

Rockies looking to sign final two drafts picks -- C Drew Romo and RHP Chris McMahon

Tracy Ringolsby

It's Official: Rockies No. 1 Pick Veen, Two Other Draft Choices Pass Physicals, Sign Contracts

Rockies have 4 of 6 draft choices signed; other two expected to come to terms

Tracy Ringolsby