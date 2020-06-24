Inside the Seams
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Down On The Farm
Write 'em Cowboy

Tom Verducci Wonders If Players Right to File Grievance Will Hold Up Agreement

Tracy Ringolsby

The Major League Baseball Players Association and the owners are nearing a deal to begin the 2020 MLB season but as SI senior writer Tom Verducci reports, "Major League Baseball players were willing to forego their right to file a grievance against the owners to play a 70-game schedule, but not 60 games." 

The right to a grievance was imperative to the players. To the point that they were willing to forego extra benefits that were on the table in the owners' last 60-game proposal. 

For more, click:

https://www.si.com/mlb/video/2020/06/23/mlbpa-right-to-grievance

Comments

Sights and Sounds

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What's On Tap With Plan Owners Instituted for Start of MLB Season Weekend of July 24-26

Roster sizes will be adjusted; trading deadline pushed back to Aug. 31 -- no word on whether fans will be on hand

Tracy Ringolsby

On This Date: After 64-Day Delay, Torrington's Dave Koza Delivers Game-Winning Hit in Longest Game in Pro History

Boston AAA affiliate Pawtucket claims 3-2, 33-inning victory over Rochester on bases-loaded Koza single

Tracy Ringolsby

On This Date: In 2002, Former Rockies Pitcher Darryl Kile Died In His Sleep in a Chicago Hotel

Kile was dealt to Cardinals by Rockies prior to the 2000 season, passed away at age of 33

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

Eckserley, Trammell Featured This Week in HOF Virtual Voices

Hall of Fame Virtual Voices of the Game Program Provides Fans With Opportunity to Interact with Eckersley and Trammell This Week

Tracy Ringolsby

Inside Pitch: The Conversion of The Babe

This Week's Memories from Cooperstown

Tracy Ringolsby

Art Howe Spent Father's Day At Home, Looking to Help in Battle of COVID-19

Howe's antibodies will be tested this week in research to help COVID-19 victims

Tracy Ringolsby

Father's Way: 256 Sons of Big League Players Also Made It To The Show

16 former big league players have two sons who have followed them to MLB

Tracy Ringolsby

Memories: A Managerial Firing Triple Header Came to an End June 20, 2008

Rockies have fired 4 managers in franchise history -- June 18-20, 2008 Mariners, Mets and Blue Jays fired 3 in 3 days

Tracy Ringolsby

June 21, 2009: La Russa Became 3rd Manager in MLB History with 2,500 Wins

La Russa, an infielder with the Denver Bears in 1975, remains No. 3 on all-time managerial win list.

Tracy Ringolsby