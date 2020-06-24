Tom Verducci Wonders If Players Right to File Grievance Will Hold Up Agreement

The Major League Baseball Players Association and the owners are nearing a deal to begin the 2020 MLB season but as SI senior writer Tom Verducci reports, "Major League Baseball players were willing to forego their right to file a grievance against the owners to play a 70-game schedule, but not 60 games."

The right to a grievance was imperative to the players. To the point that they were willing to forego extra benefits that were on the table in the owners' last 60-game proposal.

