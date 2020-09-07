4X4: Rockies Slow Down Dodgers' Express

The Dodgers have some October frustrations to vent.

Yes, the Rockies did take two-out-of-three from the Dodgers during a visit to Dodger Stadium the past weekend, which is an accomplishment. Consider that the Dodgers had won their first 13 series -- home and away -- this season, and had won 19 consecutive series dating to last weekend.

But also consider that winning in the regular season is nothing new for the Dodgers.

Winning in October. ... well, that's a different story.

Now, the Dodgers have advanced to the post-season each of the last seven years, and 13 times since 1989. They, however, haven't won a World Series since 1988 -- five years before the Rockies even played their first game.

Seventeen teams have won a World Championship since the Dodgers last celebrated -- including the expansion franchises of Miami (entered NL in 1993) and Arizona (entered NL in 1998).

Among five teams that have never won a World Championship are two expansion teams, which weren't even considerations for MLB in 1988 when the Dodgers knocked off the A's -- the Rockies (founded in 1993) and Tampa Bay (founded in 1998).

The three others are the Mariners and Brewers, both created out of expansion in 1969, and Texas, an expansion product in 1961.

MATT KEMP MADE an impact in his return to Dodger Stadium against his origional organization. He hit the go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning, putting the Rockies up 7-6, which was the final score.

It was his 117th home run at Dodger Stadium, fourth all-time behind Eric Karros (130), Ron Cey (123) and Steve Garvey (118). The home run gave him 1,801 hits for his career, 11th among active players. He had singled earlier in the game.

DANIEL BARD'S SIX-plus year absence from the big leagues -- the last two spent as a mental coach with Arizona -- hasn't been a problem for him.

He finished off the Rockies victory at Dodger Stadium on Sunday night, giving up a hit but striking out two. He's now 6-for-6 in saves.

In his first 18 appearances with the Rockies, he has earned one more save than he had in 221 appearances over a five-year span in Boston. He was 5-for-20 in save conversions with the Red Sox.

JULIO URIAS HAS not found the Rockies to be a friendly foe. Urias is 0-1 with a career 6.28 ERA in nine games, covering 28 2/3 innings, against the Rockies. Urias and Rockies starter Ryan Castellani both went 4 12/3 innings, and both allowed four runs.