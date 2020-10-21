SI.com
Inside the Seams
A Rare Moment: Dodger-Rays World Series is 3rd in 21 years Featuring Best 2 Records in MLB

Tracy Ringolsby

This year, the World Series has a bit of an unusual matchup -- the two teams with the best records in baseball. That's right,the Dodgers (43-17) and the Rays (40-20) not only won the post-season battle to advance to the World Series, but they compiled the best regular-season records in baseball in the regular season.

It is the 14th time since the start of divisional play in 1969, but it is only the third time in 21 years that the two teams with the most wins in the regular season have met in the World Series -- just the third time in the last 21 World Series.

image_2020-10-21_103244

Now, if the Dodgers, who had the better regular-season record (43-17) than the Rays (40-20) win it mark only the seventh time since the addition of the Wildcard in 1995 that the team with the best regular-season record in baseball has claimed a championship.

There have been eight times in that stretch that a Wild Card has been the world champion, including twice when the two teams in the World Series were both Wild Cards -- 2002 and 2014.

image_2020-10-21_104042

Not only has their not been a team repeat as a world champion since 2000 (when the Yankees won for the third year in a row), but in the last 20 years there have been 10 times that each league has won the World Series.

image_2020-10-21_105310
