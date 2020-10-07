A Step in the Right direction: Braves Claim Game 1 in NLDS

Atlanta has taken a first step in an effort to erase 18 years of nightmarish memories.

The Braves beat Miami 9-5 in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday afternoon, ending a streak of eight consecutive losses in Game 1 of an NLDS, dating back to 2002. The last time they won a Game 1 in an NLDS was in 2001 when they beat the Astros, and went on to win the series, 3-games-to-2.

After that, not only they 0-for-8 in Games 1 of the NLDS since then, but they also lost the eight Division Series, as well.

Remember Game 1 in 2001? Greg Maddux departed after six innings with the Braves trailing 3-2. The Braves, however, came up with a four-run eighth, keyed by Chipper Jones' 3-run home run.

The Braves went on to sweep the Cardinals. John Smoltz earned the save in Games 1-2, and worked a scoreless ninth in Game 3. Tom Glavine started and worked eight shutout innings in the 1-0 Game 2 victory. John Burkett gave up two runs in 6 1/3 innings of Game 3.

RONALD ACUNA, JR., keyed the Braves 9-5 victory in Game 1 on Tuesday. He opened the game by becoming the youngest player (22 years, 191 days) to lead off a post-season game with a home run, flipping his bat high in the air as he started to round the bases.

He was hit by a pitch in the third inning, prompting a bench clearing, and also singled and scored a run when the Braves erased a 3-4 deficit with a six-run rally keyed by Travis d1Arnaud's three-run home run.

Acuna has been hit by a pitch from a Miami pitcher five times in 206 career plate appearances against the Braves -- once every 41.2 plate appearances -- compared to 15 times in 1,200 plate appearances against other teams -- once every 80 plate appearances.

"I don't think it's a coincidence, just because every time we've played Miami in a series I've been the one who has been hit. I'm not going to give it any thought. I'm going to keep focusing on winning."

IS THERE A POSITIVE to the fact starting pitcher Max Fried came out of Game 1 after allowing four runs in four innings. Fried is the ace of the Braves rotation. He is 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA this season, and the Braves are 10-1 in his starts, including Game 1 of the NLDS.

It's not out of the question that if a Game 5 is played on Saturday, Fried will be available on three days of rest after throwing only 70 pitches on Tuesday.

“This is the playoffs,” Fried said. “This is what we play for all year. I’m going to do whatever I can to help promote recovery. Obviously, I don’t know too much, but I’ll just be ready for whenever they tell me to take the ball next.”

Ian Anderson will start Game 2 on Wednesday, and Kyle Wright will take the mound in Game 3 on Thursday. The Braves are expected to lean heavily on their bullpen in if the series goes beyond three games. Having Fried in the mix would be big.

“Having him available for Game 5 is a huge benefit for us,” d’Arnaud said. “He’s a disgusting pitcher who has four elite pitches. He’s got an elite mindset as well. He does his homework on all their hitters. Today was just one of those days where he didn’t have his fastball command. It happens throughout the year. But having him on the mound in Game 5, if necessary, I wouldn’t want anyone else out there.”

THE MARLINS FEEL their rotation is a key to their success.

But bullpen?

Well it was on display in Game 1 and even the best from the Marlins bullpen wasn't good enough.

With that 4-3 lead, two on and nobody out in the seventh, manager Don Mattingly decided it was time to go to the pen and brought in Yimi Garcia, who had allowed only one earned run in 15 regular-season innings, striking out 19 and walking five.

That's impressive for a bullpen that ranked 26th in baseball's regular season with 5.50 ERA, and fifth in walks allowed with 18.

Garcia retired one of the four batters he faced, and served up the three-run, go-ahead home run to d`Arnaud.