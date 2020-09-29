SI.com
AL Wild-Card Day 1: Rays Hold No. 1 Slot; Don't Overlook Baker's Presence in Houston

Tracy Ringolsby

The American League opens MLB's post-season Tuesday with four games. The Tampa Bay Rays are the No. 1 seed, earning the first division title in franchise history. But will Houston make a statement, a year after being dressed down by MLB for cheating?

The Astros claimed the AL West No. 2 spot despite battling to finish .500, but they do have a team that is post-season tested, and the manager, Dusty Baker, is no newcomer to October baseball. And he kept Astros moving forward in a season that could have gone to pieces in light of the off-season decisions by MLB that led to suspensions and fines.

Roenicke Let Go After 60-game Managerial Tenure

Speculation on Red Sox hiring Joey Cora now that his one-year suspension by MLB has been served

Quinn Jamieson

Baseball Rules Academy: What Constitutes a Lodged Ball?

Whether it's a lodged ball or not may not be as cut-and-dried as one may think

Tracy Ringolsby

Can the Dodgers Shake the Post-Season Blues?

2020 is short on games but will be long on historical references over time

Tracy Ringolsby

HOF This Week: Baseball's Record -- An Ever-changing Event in Cooperstown

Satin uniforms? Yep, satin uniforms back in 1946 were quite the thing for a series of exhibition games

Tracy Ringolsby

Former Rockies Scout Billy Eppler Let Go as GM of Angels

Eppler broke into MLB as a Rockies scout, and later was in charge of creation of a pro scouting department for the Yankees.

Quinn Jamieson

Dodgers Strong Favorite to Claim World Series

Dodgers looking to celebrate a World Series for the first time since 1988; Have come up short in last 13 post-season trips

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Black, Freeland and Story post-game following Rockies season ending 11-3 Loss to the Diamondbacks

The state of the team, season evaluations, Freeland's bounce-back year, player progression, lessons learned and much more is discussed in the final post-game media availability of the shortened and tumultuous 2020 season.

Quinn Jamieson

Shortest Regular Season = Biggest Post-Season In MLB History

16 of baseball's 30 teams advanced to the post-season, which opens with a best-of-three series on Tuesday -- all of the games played at the home stadium of the highest-rated participant

Tracy Ringolsby

NL Post-Season Battle Going Down to the Wire (Maybe Longer)

Phillies hanging around, leaving Giants, Brewers and Cardinals in need of wins to avoid Cardinal-Tiger makeup game (or games) on Monday

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Black, Márquez and Díaz post-game following Rockies 10-3 victory over Diamondbacks

Errors, Marquez's second-half of the season resurgence, the Rockies 2021 pitching potential and much more are all discussed.

Quinn Jamieson