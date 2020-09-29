AL Wild-Card Day 1: Rays Hold No. 1 Slot; Don't Overlook Baker's Presence in Houston

The American League opens MLB's post-season Tuesday with four games. The Tampa Bay Rays are the No. 1 seed, earning the first division title in franchise history. But will Houston make a statement, a year after being dressed down by MLB for cheating?

The Astros claimed the AL West No. 2 spot despite battling to finish .500, but they do have a team that is post-season tested, and the manager, Dusty Baker, is no newcomer to October baseball. And he kept Astros moving forward in a season that could have gone to pieces in light of the off-season decisions by MLB that led to suspensions and fines.