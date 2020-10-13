Arms Race: Advantage Atlanta in Game 1 of NLCS vs. Los Angeles

Now, it wasn't a save situation, obviously, when the Game 1 of the NL Championship series entered the ninth inning with the Braves and Dodgers tied at 1-1. But it was a matter of survival.

Even though closer Kenley Jansen had not pitched in five days, Dodger manager Dave Roberts opted to keep him in the bullpen, concerned about a significant velocity drop Jansen had in a blown save in Game 2 of the NLDS against San Diego.

Instead, he opted for former A's closer Blake Treinen. So much for that idea.

Austin Riley, the No. 9 hitter in the Braves lineup, greeted Treinen by unloaded a home run the third pitch Treinen threw.

“I just felt in a tie ballgame right there, us the home team, that run [of batters, mostly righthanders except for Freddie Freeman] right there was really good for Blake,” said Roberts. “He’s going to have to do it again. It just didn’t work out, but I trust he’s going to get those guys out.”It ignited a four-run rally for the Braves, capped off by Ozzie Albies' two-run home run off former Rockies lefthander Jake McGee, making his first appearance since Sept. 25.

WHILE THE DODGERS had the blues, the Braves were celebrating, focusing on a strong six innings from Max Fried, who gave up just one run in six innings. Fried has morphed into the ace of the Braves rotation, the team having won 13 of the 14 starts he has made.

“Every time he goes out there, he seems to just cement himself as one of the best in the game,” said Freddie Freeman. “It seems like every Spring Training I’ve said, my favorite [to win awards] is Max Fried. He’s putting it all together. What another amazing performance tonight.”

Freeman played his part, too. Hitting in the No. 2 slot in the lineup, he homered in the first inning off Dodger starter Walk Buehler. Battling blisters, Buehler turned the game over to the bullpen with the scored tied 1-1 after five innings.

THE VICTORY was the first time the Braves have earned a victory in Game 1 of the NLCS since 1999. The Braves are in the post-season for the 16th time since winning the 1995 World Series. They have advanced to the World Series only twice in their last 15 post-season appearances in 1996 and 1999.

They have advanced to the NLCS only four previous times in that stretch, including 1999 when they were swept in the World Series by the Yankees. They lost the three other NLCS appearances in that stretch -- losing to the Marlins in six games in 1997, San Diego in six games in 1998, and Arizona in five games in 2001.

KIKI HERNANDEZ provided the Dodgers only run, a home run off Fried in the fifth inning.

He also provided a telling statement after the game.

“Their energy was a little bit better than ours (Monday night),” he said. “They came right out of the gates. Freddie hit that ball really hard and after that it put us on our heels a little bit. We’ll throw this one away and come back (Tuesday) with a fresh mind and do what we do.”

ON DECK

Ian Anderson will start Game 2 for the Braves, the second rookie in as many games for Atlanta. Anderson has worked 11 2/3 scoreless innings this post-season, including six shutout innings against Miami in Game 3 of the NLDS.

"I'm very comfortable," manager Brian Snitker said of his reliance on back-to-back rookies against the Dodgers. "I don't have any other choice."

Clayton Kershaw, the ace of the Dodgers rotation, gets the call for Los Angeles. Kershaw has won both of his starts this post-season. He worked eight shutout innings against the Braves in the Wild Card Series, and allowing three runs in six innings against the Padres in the NLDS.

The left-hander is, however 11-11 overall in post-season play with a 4.23 ERA.