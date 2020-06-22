Art Howe Spent Father's Day At Home, Looking to Help in Battle of COVID-19

There was no better proof that former A’s manager Art Howe has beaten the COVID-19 coronavirus than the fact that he and his wife, Betty, were surrounded by their kids and grandkids Sunday for a celebration of Father’s Day.

“And there were no masks,” Howe said from his Houston home Monday morning. “No masks. It’s all good here.”

Howe, 73, appreciates his return to good health. And he’d like to see if he can assist in the effort to bring that kind of outcome to others.

Later this week he’s going back to the hospital. Not because he has to, but because he wants to. He’s going to get tested for antibodies.

