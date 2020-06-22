Inside the Seams
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Down On The Farm
Write 'em Cowboy

Art Howe Spent Father's Day At Home, Looking to Help in Battle of COVID-19

Tracy Ringolsby

There was no better proof that former A’s manager Art Howe has beaten the COVID-19 coronavirus than the fact that he and his wife, Betty, were surrounded by their kids and grandkids Sunday for a celebration of Father’s Day.

“And there were no masks,” Howe said from his Houston home Monday morning. “No masks. It’s all good here.”

Howe, 73, appreciates his return to good health. And he’d like to see if he can assist in the effort to bring that kind of outcome to others.

Later this week he’s going back to the hospital. Not because he has to, but because he wants to. He’s going to get tested for antibodies.

For the rest of the story, click:

https://www.si.com/mlb/athletics/news/ex-athletics-manager-art-howe-having-antibodies-tested-to-aid-covid-19-victims

Comments

MLB At Large

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

On This Date: In 2002, Former Rockies Pitcher Darryl Kile Died In His Sleep in a Chicago Hotel

Kile was dealt to Cardinals by Rockies prior to the 2000 season, passed away at age of 33

Tracy Ringolsby

Father's Way: 256 Sons of Big League Players Also Made It To The Show

16 former big league players have two sons who have followed them to MLB

Tracy Ringolsby

Memories: A Managerial Firing Triple Header Came to an End June 20, 2008

Rockies have fired 4 managers in franchise history -- June 18-20, 2008 Mariners, Mets and Blue Jays fired 3 in 3 days

Tracy Ringolsby

June 21, 2009: La Russa Became 3rd Manager in MLB History with 2,500 Wins

La Russa, an infielder with the Denver Bears in 1975, remains No. 3 on all-time managerial win list.

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

John Hickey Offers Another Look at Frank Robinson, Who "Always Kept His Head Up"

Robinson was always looking ahead, not moaning about what happened, but anxious for what will happen

Tracy Ringolsby

Ask the Rules Guy: Chris Welsh's Broadcaster Rules Challenge #4

Former MLB players Chris Welsh, Bronson Arroyo and Jeff Francoeur along with umpire Jim Reynolds provide insight to the rules of the game.

Tracy Ringolsby

Juneteenth 1977: Frank Robinson, Baseball's 1st African-American Manager, Was Fired

Robinson rebounded from the dismissal in Cleveland and wound up managing 16 years in MLB -- the most among 16 African-Americans who have managed in the big leagues

Tracy Ringolsby

Baseball America Gives Solid Endorsement to Rockies Draft

Baseball America: Rockies got a steal with Zac Veen as ninth pick in 1st round

Tracy Ringolsby

Sports Are Back, Now With Computer Generated Fans!

Soccer has returned to action and while fans are not allowed to attend the games yet, the leagues have found another way to make money: computer generated fans, sponsored by Coca-Cola.

Tracy Ringolsby