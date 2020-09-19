A's Make the Grade; 4th Team to Clinch Post-Season Bid, Pirates 1st Team Eliminated
Tracy Ringolsby
The A's clinched a spot in the AL post-season but the challenge remains. The Rays, White Sox and A's know they are in, but to get the edge on the schedule they still have challenges ahead -- trying to maintain their top spot during the nine days remaining in the regular season.
The Pirates, meanwhile, can make their off-season plans. They were eliminated from any hope of a spot in the NL Wild-Card Round.