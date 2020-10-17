Astros Trying to Join Red Sox In Overcoming 0-3 Start to Win Post-Season Series

From the folks at Stats, Inc.

ALCS: Astros vs. Rays, Game 7 ALCS, Winner Advances to World Series

Ø The Astros are the second team in MLB history to force a Game 7 after being down 3-0 in a best-of-7 series, joining the 2004 Red Sox, who defeated the Yankees in Game 7 of the ALCS. Houston has two win streaks of three or more games this postseason, after having just one such streak in the regular season.

Ø The Rays won their only Game 7 all-time (2008 ALCS vs. Red Sox) while the Astros are 2-2 in Game 7s, losing most recently to the Nationals in last year’s World Series. With a win Houston would become the first team to win three AL pennants in a four-year span since the Yankees from 2000-03.

Ø Tampa Bay is hitting .209 as a team this postseason, but leads all postseason teams with 23 home runs. Thirty-eight of the Rays’ 53 runs in the postseason have scored via home runs (72 percent).

Ø Manuel Margot had a pair of homers in yesterday’s 7-4 loss in Game 6, his first multi-homer game since August 11, 2017 with the Padres. He has five home runs in 37 at-bats this postseason, compared to one homer in 145 regular-season at-bats in 2020.

Ø Jose Altuve has hit safely in eight straight games, going 14-for-30 (.467) with five home runs, eight RBI and nine runs scored over that span. His 18 career postseason homers are tied for sixth most all-time, and one behind Albert Pujols and teammate George Springer for the most among active players.

Ø In four postseason starts with the Rays over the last two seasons, Charlie Morton is 4-0 with a 0.90 ERA (2/20.0). He was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the 2017 ALCS (vs. Yankees) and 2017 World Series (vs. Dodgers) while pitching for Houston – the only pitcher ever to win two Game 7s in a single postseason.

NLCS: Braves vs. Dodgers, Game 6, Braves lead Series 3-2

Ø The Dodgers avoided elimination with a 7-3 win in Game 5. It was the first time they’ve been facing elimination and their opponent hasn’t since Game 6 of the 2017 World Series, when they won 3-1 against the Astros.

Ø Dodgers catcher Will Smith delivered the biggest blow of the night, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead with his first career postseason home run, coming off Braves pitcher Will Smith. It was the first matchup of players with the same first and last name in postseason history.

Ø Corey Seager had two home runs for Los Angeles, becoming just the third Dodger with a multi-homer game when facing elimination. Adrian Gonzalez did it in Game 5 of the 2013 NLCS against St. Louis (with the first coming off current Dodger Joe Kelly), and Shawn Green did it in Game 3 of the 2004 NLDS also against the Cardinals.

Ø Travis d’Arnaud drove in two of Atlanta’s three runs in Game 5, going 1-for-3 on the night. In the Wild Card series and the NLDS, d’Arnaud slashed .421/.500/.842, driving in seven runs. But last night’s hit was just his second of the NLCS (.133/.300/.133, 3 RBI).

Ø Max Fried will start Game 6 for Atlanta, after allowing just one run and striking out nine in 6.0 innings in Game 1 of this series. He didn’t strike out more than seven batters during any regular season game this season, and struck out a combined nine in his first two playoff starts this year.

Ø The Dodgers will turn to Walker Buehler, who has allowed only one run in each of his last two starts, including Game 1 of this series. However, he needed 100 pitches to get through 5.0 innings in that start, and 95 to get through 4.0 innings in his previous start. He didn’t throw more than 92 pitches during any regular-season start.