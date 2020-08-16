SI.com
Baseball Rules Academy: A Home Run or 4-Base Error?

Tracy Ringolsby

Have you seen a play where the outfielder goes back on a fly ball near the wall, reaches up and then deflects the ball over the wall? Most every time I've seen a play like that it is ruled a home run, but why? How does the Official Scorer decide between home run and four base error? This 2-minute video explains...

https://baseballrulesacademy.com/home-run-or-four-base-error-how-the-official-scorer-decides-on-balls-deflected-over-the-fence/

Castellani's Time Has Come; Right-hander Replaces Injured Chi Chi Gonzalez in Rockies Rotation

Former 2nd-round draft pick gets the nod to fill rotation void over Jeff Hoffman, who will remain in bullpen role

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Kyle Freeland Chats Before Saturday Game About Upcoming Series With Astros

Freeland rebounding impressively from struggles of a year ago

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black's Saturday Pre-Game Media Session

Bud Black likes the way closer Jairo Diza never flusters

Tracy Ringolsby

Saturday 4x4: Home Not So Sweet For Rockies in 2020

Rockies went into Saturday just one-game above home field at Coors Field

Tracy Ringolsby

If Post-Season Began Today: NL West Has An Edge -- 4 of 8 NL Slots

It could be an all NL West second round in post-season based off Saturday rankings

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Trevor Story, Bud Black and Ryan Castellani Discuss Friday Loss to Rangers

Rockies suffered fourth loss in five games; encouraged with second start by Castellani

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Raimel Tapia Back at the DH Role

Raimel Tapia discusses life in DH role, efforts to improve on a regular basis:

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black Friday Pre-Game On OF Flip Dahl to Left, Hampson to Center

Black sees progress with recovery of Owinings (sore hamstring) and reliever Wade Davis

Tracy Ringolsby

Grandview Alum Greg Bird Given Release by Rangers prior to Coors Field Match With Rockies

Right-hander Juan Nicasio, an original Rockies pitcher, was among the roster additions for Texas prior to Friday's game.

Tracy Ringolsby

Stats, Inc. Breaks Down Key Stats Rockies, Rangers

Nolan Arenado has come to life at the plate, and has put himself in an elite level of power

Tracy Ringolsby