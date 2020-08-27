Baseball Rules Academy: Base Awards on Throws from the Outfield

The Blue Jays hosted the Rays on Aug. 16th when a base award issue emerged.

In the top of the fifth, the Rays had Yandy Diaz on first and two outs when Ji-Man Choi hit a shot that went to the right field corner. Jays’ right fielder Teoscar Hernandez fielded the ball and fired it to second baseman, Cavan Biggio, the cut-off man. The ball deflected off Biggio and rolled into dead ball territory.

The umpires originally wanted to keep Choi at second base and allow Diaz to score. After the umpires huddled, the umpires awarded Choi third base and allowed Diaz to score.

It appeared Rays manager Kevin Cash challenged the base award. The umpires checked with NYC and the on the-field award was upheld.

You can view the play by going to the link below:

https://www.mlb.com/video/umpires-review-dead-ball

Ruleball Comment