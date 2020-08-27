SI.com
Inside the Seams
Baseball Rules Academy: Base Awards on Throws from the Outfield

Tracy Ringolsby

The Blue Jays hosted the Rays on Aug. 16th when a base award issue emerged.

In the top of the fifth, the Rays had Yandy Diaz on first and two outs when Ji-Man Choi hit a shot that went to the right field corner. Jays’ right fielder Teoscar Hernandez fielded the ball and fired it to second baseman, Cavan Biggio, the cut-off man. The ball deflected off Biggio and rolled into dead ball territory.

The umpires originally wanted to keep Choi at second base and allow Diaz to score. After the umpires huddled, the umpires awarded Choi third base and allowed Diaz to score.

It appeared Rays manager Kevin Cash challenged the base award. The umpires checked with NYC and the on the-field award was upheld.

You can view the play by going to the link below:

https://www.mlb.com/video/umpires-review-dead-ball

Ruleball Comment

  1. Regarding outfield throws that go into dead ball territory, runners are awarded two bases from the last base touched at the moment the outfielder releases the ball.
  2. Because Diaz had already touched second base and Choi had first base made the moment Hernandez released the ball, they both were awarded two bases from that point. Diaz was allowed to score and Choi was awarded third base.
  3. The deflection had no bearing on the base award. The award is made from the position of the runners at the time of the outfielder’s throw, not the time of the deflection.
  4. If a ball is intentionally deflected into dead ball territory, the award is made from the position of the runners at the time of the deflection, but that seldom occurs.
