Baseball Rules Academy: Home Run or A Four-Base Error?

Have you seen a play where the outfielder goes back on a fly ball near the wall, reaches up and then deflects the ball over the wall? Most every time I've seen a play like that it is ruled a home run, but why? How does the Official Scorer decide between home run and four base error? This 2-minute video explains...

https://youtu.be/KCmT90c4ZHk

Chris Welsh, the founder of Baseball Rules Academy, a former big-league pitcher and current member of the Cincinnati Reds broadcast team, explains:

Elias Sports Bureau is somewhat like the Supreme Court when it comers to final scoring decisions and official baseball statistics. I made the video to explain how official scorers decide a hit vs. error in a case like this and I thought the final outcome was home run for Solak. Thanks for the detailed and accurate update.