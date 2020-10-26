Baseball Rules Academy: Is Yadier Molina the Smartest Player on the Field?
Tracy Ringolsby
From the Baseball Rules Academy:
Yadier Molina might be the smartest player in baseball. He proves it again on this play when he completes a double play with a strong throw to second base, but wait, his shortstop and the umpire didn't realize the force is still on. Once he explains, the runner is called out. Watch it now:
https://baseballrulesacademy.com/thats-a-force-is-yadier-molina-the-smartest-player-on-the-field/