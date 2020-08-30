SI.com
Baseball Rules Academy: Just Because You Are Hit by a Pitch Doesn't Mean You Are Not Out

Tracy Ringolsby

The baseball rules are clear about what happens when a batter is touched by a pitched ball but many coaches, players and fans are confused about this play. What happens if the pitch is in the strike zone when it hits the batter? Is the batter required to attempt to avoid being hit? What if he leans into the pitch? This short video answers your questions. 

Click to View Reds Jesse Winker called out on strikes when he is hit by a pitch

Listen In: Carlos Estevez Says Wait Was Worth It

Carlos Estevez has stepped into the Rockies late-inning role and has embraced the opportunity.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black's Saturday Pre-Game, Looking for Post-Season Push

Rockies manager Bud Black said it's time for some of the "other" guys in lineup to have that hot streak and provide stretch run lift

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Recap: The Numbers Aren't Adding Up

For three innings on Friday night, Kyle Freeland bobbed and weaved his way through the Padres lineup, holding San Diego in check, but knowing he was battling to survive.

Tracy Ringolsby

If Post-Season Opened Saturday: Rockies Would Face Braves or Cubs

Rockies (.500), Mets (.484) and Cardinals (.478) Would Be In Expanded Post-Season Despite Non-Winning Records

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Rockies Explode in 1st; Silenced Rest of Way by Padres

Matt Kemp keyed 4-run first inning for Rockies but Padres taken charge after that to claim victory in series opener Friday night

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Padres Manager Jayce Tingler, Starter Zach Davies; DH Ty France on Friday Win

Padres overcome first-inning struggle to erase Rockies 4-0 lead and runaway with victory

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Stu Cole on Meaning of Jackie Robinson Day, Chats with Bud Black & Ryan Castellani

Rockies third base coach Stu Cole discusses development of shortstop Trevor Story and versatile Ryan McMahon

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Padres Manager Tingler Says Coming off Doubleheader Adds to Challenge of Coors

After four-game sweeps of Texas and Houston, Padres arrive at Coors Field having lost two of three at home to Seattle

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Tom Verducci on Chances of Nelson Cruz Claiming AL MVP

As a DH, Nelson Cruz has an extra hurdle in bid for an MVP award, but anything can happen in the Summer of 2020

Tracy Ringolsby

By the Numbers: The Rockies At Coors Field -- On the Mound, At the Plate

When the Rockies advance to the post-season, it's a pitching staff that masters Coors Field -- not the offense.

Tracy Ringolsby