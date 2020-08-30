Baseball Rules Academy: Just Because You Are Hit by a Pitch Doesn't Mean You Are Not Out
Tracy Ringolsby
The baseball rules are clear about what happens when a batter is touched by a pitched ball but many coaches, players and fans are confused about this play. What happens if the pitch is in the strike zone when it hits the batter? Is the batter required to attempt to avoid being hit? What if he leans into the pitch? This short video answers your questions.
Click to View Reds Jesse Winker called out on strikes when he is hit by a pitch