Baseball Rules Academy: Let's Try That Again

Tracy Ringolsby

The most common “Do-Over” is when an umpire calls “Time” just before the pitcher delivers the pitch. Rule 8.03 (b) (2) empowers all umpires on the field to call “Time” for legal cause. An unexpected “Time” call once took away a win and a grand slam home run.

In the April 10, 1976, game between the Yankees and Brewers in Milwaukee, the Brewers were trailing 9-6 in the bottom of the ninth with no outs when Don Money hit a bases loaded home run to give the Brewers an apparent 10-9 win. But the homer was nullified, and the pitch had to be replayed. Sometime before Money connected with the ball, Yankees’ manager Billy Martin got first baseman Chris Chambliss’ attention from the dugout. Martin wanted Chambliss to call a timeout to tell Dave Pagan to pitch from the wind-up. Jim McKean, the first base umpire, granted the timeout just before Pagan delivered the pitch. But Pagan was oblivious to the time- out and made his pitch to Money, who deposited it in the left field bleachers. The County Stadium crowd went crazy. But the victory party was short lived when they realized Money had to bat again.

“Brewers’ manager Alex Grammas had to be sent for as he was already in the clubhouse with half of the Brewers bench,” said Nick Bremigan, who umpired second base. The game was protested but to no avail. Money batted again and hit a sac/fly. The Yankees won the game, 9-7 because of the “Do-Over.”

Ironically, the shoe was on the other foot 32 years earlier. During the 1944 season Al Zarilla of the St. Louis Browns lined out to Yankees’ right fielder Bud Metheny with Gene Moore on first. However, first base umpire Bill McGowan had called “Time” to let Moore tie his shoe. Granted the “Do-Over,” Zarilla hit a two-run homer.

For the rest of the story, click:

https://baseballrulesacademy.com/do-overs-in-baseball/

