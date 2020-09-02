Baseball Rules Academy: Runner's Interference when Runner Takes Throw Off his Head
Tracy Ringolsby
Cole Calhoun tried to use his head, literally, to get out of a rundown against the Rockies this season.
He saw a throw coming his way and moved so that the throw would hit him in his head. Yes, he was wearing a helmet. Is this legal? What is the rule about runner's interference? Watch the play and make the call yourself.
Click to view:
https://youtu.be/qQyZKDhgps4
Just wondering, but:
6.01(a)(10) – intentional interference with a thrown ball. easy call.
Dave Johnson says:
Doesn’t it seem like intentional interference with a thrown ball deserves it’s own rule paragraph, rather than just one phrase in an otherwise unrelated section? Literally every single word of 6.01(a)(10) is about interference with a player fielding a batted ball, except ” or intentionally interferes with a thrown ball,”. Not one other word in 6.01(a)(10) is applicable to a thrown ball situation, and nothing else in 6.01(a)(10) requires any judgment of intent.
wouldn’t it make more sense if there was a 6.01(a)(12) “He intentionally interferes with a thrown ball.”?