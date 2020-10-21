SI.com
Inside the Seams
Clayton Kershaw Earns 5th Post-Season Game 1 Victory, Equaling Most in History

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Stats, Inc.

World Series 2020 -- Los Angeles Dodgers (1-0) vs. Tampa Bay Rays 

Ø The Dodgers took Game 1 of the series, 8-3, scoring all eight runs between the fourth and sixth innings. Of the previous 25 World Series, the team that won Game 1 went on to win it all 20 times. That was not the case for the Dodgers in 2017, however, when they won Game 1 but lost to the Astros in seven games.

Ø The Rays have tallied eight or fewer hits in each of their last 10 games, the longest streak in a single postseason in MLB history. Of the 60 runs scored by Tampa Bay this postseason, 42 have come via the home run. In the Wild Card era, that percentage (70.0) is on pace to be the highest by a team that eventually reached the World Series.

Ø Clayton Kershaw went 6.0 innings and allowed just one run, getting his fifth win in a Game 1 of a playoff series. That ties him with Red Ruffing, CC Sabathia, John Smoltz and Justin Verlander for the most in MLB history. Kershaw also had eight strikeouts in the game to bring him up to 201 career postseason strikeouts, joining Justin Verlander (205) as the only pitchers with 200 or more postseason strikeouts.

Ø In the fifth inning, Mookie Betts led off with a walk and eventually stole second and third base. He became the second player in World Series history with a walk and two stolen bases in the same inning. Babe Ruth did the same in the fifth inning of Game 2 of the 1921 World Series against the Giants. Betts did it a year after being traded from the Red Sox – Ruth did it two years after being traded from Boston.

Ø Blake Snell will be the first former Cy Young winner to start a World Series game for the Rays. He has not completed six innings in any of his 15 starts this season (including his four postseason starts). In his four postseason starts he has primarily allowed one of three true outcomes (four home runs allowed, 10 walks allowed, 19 strikeouts in 80 batters faced).

Ø Tony Gonsolin will be the 11th different rookie to start a World Series game for the Dodgers and the first since Walker Buehler in Game 3 of the 2018 Fall Classic. He lasted just two innings in Game 7 of the NLCS, walking three and allowing a home run and throwing just 21 strikes in 41 pitches.

Ø Kevin Kiermaier knocked in two of the Rays’ three runs in Game 1, including a solo shot off of Clayton Kershaw. He was 0-for-9 with six strikeouts from Game 2 to Game 7 of the ALCS. He has six extra-base hits in 13 games this postseason after having just 11 extra-base hits in 49 games in the regular season.

Ø Mookie Betts is the only Dodger on the World Series roster with more than one at-bat against Blake Snell – he is 7-for-23 (.304) off of him with three extra-base hits. The only players on Tampa Bay’s World Series roster to face Tony Gonsolin are Joey Wendle, Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot – all three are 0-for-1 against him. 

