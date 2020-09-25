Cleveland Claims 6th of 8 AL Post-Season Slots; 4 Slots Remain to Be Decided in NL

Four spots among the eight NL post-season berths remain undecided, creating an interesting weekend with eight teams still mathematically in the battle for those slots, including the Rockies, who are three games back of the Giants for the final at-large spot, and 3 1/2 back of the Reds for the No. 7 slot.

The Phillies are a game or half-game back in bids for either of the final two slots, and a game behind Miami in the battle for the No. 2 slot in the NL East.