SI.com
Inside the Seams
HomeAll Things RockiesWrite 'em CowboyCooperstown CornerSights and SoundsMLB At Large
Search

Cleveland Claims 6th of 8 AL Post-Season Slots; 4 Slots Remain to Be Decided in NL

Tracy Ringolsby

Four spots among the eight NL post-season berths remain undecided, creating an interesting weekend with eight teams still mathematically in the battle for those slots, including the Rockies, who are three games back of the Giants for the final at-large spot, and 3 1/2 back of the Reds for the No. 7 slot.

The Phillies are a game or half-game back in bids for either of the final two slots, and a game behind Miami in the battle for the No. 2 slot in the NL East.

wildcard
results
schedule
Comments

MLB At Large

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Listen In: Story, Black, Bard and González following the Rockies 5-4 victory over the Giants

Rockies talk about Story's incredible defensive play, Bard's potential, González's outing and much more.

Quinn Jamieson

Listen In: Bud Black's Morning Media Session: Hats off to Charlie Blackmon

Manager Bud Black sees growth and potential for even more growth from Josh Fuentes as a hitter and his defense

Tracy Ringolsby

It's a Family Affair for the Fernando Tatis and son Fernando, Jr.

Fernando Tatis, Jr., is in the early stages of his career, but he has shown the potential to be one of the game's elite.

Tracy Ringolsby

No Relief in Sight: Bullpen Sidetracks Rockies Hopes

Middle innings have turned into major nightmare for Rockies with bullpen implosions

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Black, Freeland and Hampson post-game following Rockies 5-2 loss to the Giants

Bullpen continues to haunt Rockies as post-season hopes continue to fade. Black, Freeland and Hampson discuss Wednesday loss to Giants

Quinn Jamieson

Cubs Clinch Post-Season Spot; Magic No. 3 for Division Title = 2

Rockies' elimination coming closer; Tragic Number for elimination down to three -- combination of Rockies wins, Cardinals losses

Tracy Ringolsby

Aches and Pains Becoming Pain for Rockies Outfielder David Dahl

David Dahl tried to play through pain in the right shoulder that actually flared up in January, but on Wednesday he gave in to the aches.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black on Health of Dahl and Oberg, and Promise of Rotation

Bud Black confident about future for young but experience starting rotation, hopeful for recovery from surgery for Scott Oberg, and successful rehab for David Dahl

Tracy Ringolsby

A Learning Experience: Ryan Castellani Has Received On-The-Job Training

When Jon Gray went down, Ryan Castellani got the call to the big leagues, and he has learned lessons the hard way

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: What's Brewing in Milwaukee? Another Race to the Wire

Brewers have made it an annual event, playing games in the final days of the season that impact their post-season hopes.

Tracy Ringolsby