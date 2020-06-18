By Tom Verducci

Rob Manfred and Tony Clark walked to the edge of the cliff and decided the outcome of jumping was a rather injurious one. This is not a surprise. This is often the way labor negotiations work in baseball: threats, posturing and fighting a PR battle until a deadline is nigh. Like procrastinating middle schoolers facing a term paper assignment, they act rationally when they have to.

They don’t have a deal yet, but they have the framework of one. The union is studying the owners’ latest proposal and may well come back with a counter or tweak, but a return to play is now possible. The calendar finally forced both sides into a framework designed not to win but to settle.

With the regular season scheduled to end Sept. 27, time was running out. Figure an average of 6.2 games per week in a season. You need four weeks of prep time before Opening Day (one week of COVID testing and education; three weeks of training.) By the end of this week, that left an 11-week window for baseball: at most, 68 games.

I go back to the words I wrote a month ago from a long-time club executive who has been through many of the labor wars. When I asked him if he thought the two sides would reach an agreement–when things looked especially bleak–he responded, “Are you kidding? Of course. Of course they will. There will be a deal because the prospect of not getting a deal is unthinkable to both sides. It will happen because it has to happen.”

For all the hand-wringing and the nasty tweets, the possible outcome serves all sides well:

