InsideTheRockies
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Down On The Farm
Write 'em Cowboy

Deal in The Works: Abbrevaited MLB Season Would Start  Mid-July

Tracy Ringolsby

By Tom Verducci

Rob Manfred and Tony Clark walked to the edge of the cliff and decided the outcome of jumping was a rather injurious one. This is not a surprise. This is often the way labor negotiations work in baseball: threats, posturing and fighting a PR battle until a deadline is nigh. Like procrastinating middle schoolers facing a term paper assignment, they act rationally when they have to.

They don’t have a deal yet, but they have the framework of one. The union is studying the owners’ latest proposal and may well come back with a counter or tweak, but a return to play is now possible. The calendar finally forced both sides into a framework designed not to win but to settle.

With the regular season scheduled to end Sept. 27, time was running out. Figure an average of 6.2 games per week in a season. You need four weeks of prep time before Opening Day (one week of COVID testing and education; three weeks of training.) By the end of this week, that left an 11-week window for baseball: at most, 68 games.

I go back to the words I wrote a month ago from a long-time club executive who has been through many of the labor wars. When I asked him if he thought the two sides would reach an agreement–when things looked especially bleak–he responded, “Are you kidding? Of course. Of course they will. There will be a deal because the prospect of not getting a deal is unthinkable to both sides. It will happen because it has to happen.”

For all the hand-wringing and the nasty tweets, the possible outcome serves all sides well:

For the rest of the story, click:

https://www.si.com/mlb/2020/06/17/rob-manfred-players-associationdeal

Comments

MLB At Large

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

June 15 in Baseball History: Vander Meer Added His Personal Touch to Baseball's 1st Night Game

Ubaldo Jimenez owns only no-hitter in Rockies history -- at Atlanta on April 17, 2010

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

Case Williams Gets A Step Closer to Childhood Dreams -- Signs with Rockies

Castle Rock right-hander Case Williams, Rockies fourth-round draft choice last week, is first player from last week's draft to sign a contract

Tracy Ringolsby

Memories: Zip Zabel Took The Role of Long Relief to Another Level 105 Years Ago

Chris Rusin holds Rockies bullpen record with 9 innings in a game -- 9 1/3 less than Zip Zabel 105 years ago

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Tom Verducci on the High Cost of MLB Cancelling the 2020 Season

Cancelling the 2020 baseball season isn't just a simple activity as Tom Verducci explains

Tracy Ringolsby

The Odds: Is Baseball Going to Give Fans a Cold Shoulder This Summer?

If MLB does have a regular season how many games will teams play?

Tracy Ringolsby

In the Beginning: 1st Game in Rockies Franchise History, 28 Years Ago Tuesday

When Bend Rockies took the field it was a wild time in the ballpark

Tracy Ringolsby

Do Baseball Owners Realize When They Blast Players They Belittle their Product?

Baseball is a business in which the product that they want the pubic to embrace are the players who ownership is currently painting as greedy

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Draft Choice Blomgren Has Mindset That Pushed Him to Achieve

Blomgren's father made it possible for him to excel by providing opportunities father never had

Tracy Ringolsby

On the Road Again: Major League Scouts Get Green Light to Attend Amateur Events

Summer amateur events will have scouts of MLB teams on hand, but teams will be limited to no more than three scouts at an event

Tracy Ringolsby