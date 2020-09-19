Deion Sanders is finalizing a deal to become the head football coach at Jackson State
Last month New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith kneeled for the national anthem without telling any of his teammates. Kaitlin O'Toole and Stephanie Apstein break down the aftermath in the Mets organization and around the league since that decision.
Manager Bud Black (00:00), pitcher Ryan Castellani (07:28), infielder-outfielder Josh Fuentes (14:01) all spoke to the media following the Rockies (22-28) 15-6 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Castellani's struggles and resilience, confidence, Fuentes's first outfield appearance and much more.
