Dodgers Become 1st Team to Clinch Post-Season Berth

Tracy Ringolsby

Yes, the Dodgers are back in the post-season. They clinched an invitation on Wednesday night with a 7-5 victory against the San Diego Padres. 

But they still have plenty to accomplish. There's clinching a division title. The Dodgers Magic Number is 7 -- combination of Dodgers wins and Padres losses.

Then comes the challenge of winning a world championship. That's something the Dodgers haven't done since 1988 -- five years before the NL added the expansion Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies. 

Now, the Dodgers have advanced to the post-season 13 times since 1988, but they have failed to even advanced to the World Series in 11 of those October efforts.

