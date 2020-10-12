SI.com
Inside the Seams
Dodgers Hoping to End their Post-Season Blues

Tracy Ringolsby

The Dodgers are post-season regulars.

They just haven't hung around for long of late.

And the frustrations are growing. 

The Dodegers last won the World Series in 1988 -- five years before the Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins played the first game in the history of their franchises. They stunned the Oakland A's in five games.

And sense then. . . 

Well, they are in the post-season this year for the eighth year in a row, and the 14th time since thatlast World Championship.

Heck, they have advanced to the World Series only twice -- losing in five games in 2018 to the Boston Red Sox and in seven games in 2017 to the Houston Astros. 

image_2020-10-12_141920

And they have been eliminated in the NL Division Series seven times:

image_2020-10-12_143907

How long has it been since the Dodgers have won a World Series? Well, 20 different teams have won at least one World Series since the Dodgers last enjoyed the final celebration of the baseball season.

image_2020-10-12_144750

There are six teams that have never won a world championship. The Rockies did not even play their first game until five years after the Dodgers last celebrated, and Tampa Bay played it's first game 10 years after the Dodgers celebration.

Seattle, created in 1977 at the Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego and Milwaukee, founded in 1969, and Texas, an expansion product in 1961 as the Washington Senators II, are still searching for a world championship.

And then there are the Cleveland Indians, who have now gone 71 years since that last world championship in 1948.

