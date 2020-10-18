SI.com
Inside the Seams
HomeAll Things RockiesWrite 'em CowboyCooperstown CornerSights and SoundsMLB At Large
Search

Dodgers Look to Rookie Dustin May to Punch Ticket to World Series

Tracy Ringolsby

NLCS: Braves vs. Dodgers, tied 3-3

Ø Dodgers starters in winner-take-all playoff games have included Sandy Koufax (1965), Fernando Valenzuela (1981 NLCS), Orel Hershiser (1988 NLCS), Zack Greinke (2015 NLDS) and Walker Buehler twice, among others. Tonight the Dodgers will turn to rookie Dustin May (100.2 career innings pitched) to open and likely fellow rookie Tony Gonsolin (91.0 career innings pitched) to do some bulk work.

Ø Walker Buehler on Saturday became the seventh Dodgers starting pitcher to win a postseason game without allowing a run with the team facing elimination—with one difference: the others all pitched complete-game shutouts. They were Johnny Podres (1955), Clem Labine (1956), Sandy Koufax (1965), Jerry Reuss (1981 NLDS), Orel Hershiser (1988 NLCS), and Jose Lima (2004 NLDS).

Ø The Braves lost three straight games only once during the 2020 season: Atlanta dropped four straight—to the Phillies (1), Yankees (2), and Marlins (1)—on Aug. 10–14. On four other occasions, they responded to consecutive losses with a victory. (Atlanta also finished the regular season with back-to-back losses and then opened the playoffs with a win over Cincinnati.)

Ø For the second time this postseason Corey Seager has homered in consecutive games, Two other Dodgers players have done so during the 2020 playoffs: Max Muncy and Edwin Rios. The only Dodgers to homer in three straight postseason games was Bill Madlock, in the last three games of the 1985 NLCS, which the Dodgers lost to the Cardinals in six games.

Ø Freddie Freeman has driven in six runs in six games in this series. Prior to that, Freeman had only three RBIs in 19 postseason games.

Ø Ian Anderson (22 years, 169 days) will be the youngest pitcher to start a winner-take-all postseason game since 1997, when 21-year-old Jaret Wright started for the Indians in both the ALDS and the World Series. Wright defeated the Yankees, and had a no-decision Cleveland’s loss to the Marlins.

Ø Dodgers starters in winner-take-all playoff games have included Sandy Koufax (1965), Fernando Valenzuela (1981 NLCS), Orel Hershiser (1988 NLCS), Zack Greinke (2015 NLDS) and Walker Buehler twice, among others. Tonight the Dodgers will turn to rookie Dustin May (100.2 career innings pitched) to open and likely fellow rookie Tony Gonsolin (91.0 career innings pitched) to do some bulk work.

image_2020-10-18_153544
image_2020-10-16_131910
Comments

MLB At Large

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Astros Trying to Join Red Sox In Overcoming 0-3 Start to Win Post-Season Series

Dodgers looking to avoid elimination in NLCS for second game in a row; Astros head into ALCS Game 7 having rebounded from 0-3 beginning

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

Sam's No. 3: The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

From the Offices of Stats, Inc.: Quick Hits for Friday's LCS

Astros are making a late push on Rays in ALCS; Dodgers looking to avoid an early departure from NLCS against Braves

Tracy Ringolsby

Money? No Object In Tampa, Where Winning Is The Topic of Conversation

Rays have been successful on the field in the last 12 years, ranking in the bottom among payrolls

Tracy Ringolsby

Rays Randy Arozarena Has Been a 'Hit' In Baseball Post-Season

Did Dodgers find life with Game 3 in in NLCS; Rays a win from claiming AL title

Tracy Ringolsby

Stats, Inc., Takes a Look at Today's LCS Matchups

Rays go for a sweep of Astros on Wednesday, Dodgers no longer favorite to win World Series

Tracy Ringolsby

Inside Pitch: Hall of Fame Recognizes Morgan, Ford

Check out the latest from the Hall of Fame, including a tribute to Whitey Ford and Joe Morgan

Tracy Ringolsby

Is Paul Goldschmidt baseball's smartest baserunner?

How a Smart Baserunner Can Exploit the Basepath Rules

Tracy Ringolsby

Stats, Inc., Quick Hits on LCS Games

Braves won Game 1 of NLCS vs. Dodgers -- Will they maintain past history, having advanced to World Series the 4 previous times they won Game 1?

Tracy Ringolsby

Arms Race: Advantage Atlanta in Game 1 of NLCS vs. Los Angeles

Braves shock Dodgers with ninth-inning outburst for 5-1 win in Game 1 of NLCS

Tracy Ringolsby