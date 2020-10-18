Dodgers Look to Rookie Dustin May to Punch Ticket to World Series

NLCS: Braves vs. Dodgers, tied 3-3

Ø Dodgers starters in winner-take-all playoff games have included Sandy Koufax (1965), Fernando Valenzuela (1981 NLCS), Orel Hershiser (1988 NLCS), Zack Greinke (2015 NLDS) and Walker Buehler twice, among others. Tonight the Dodgers will turn to rookie Dustin May (100.2 career innings pitched) to open and likely fellow rookie Tony Gonsolin (91.0 career innings pitched) to do some bulk work.

Ø Walker Buehler on Saturday became the seventh Dodgers starting pitcher to win a postseason game without allowing a run with the team facing elimination—with one difference: the others all pitched complete-game shutouts. They were Johnny Podres (1955), Clem Labine (1956), Sandy Koufax (1965), Jerry Reuss (1981 NLDS), Orel Hershiser (1988 NLCS), and Jose Lima (2004 NLDS).

Ø The Braves lost three straight games only once during the 2020 season: Atlanta dropped four straight—to the Phillies (1), Yankees (2), and Marlins (1)—on Aug. 10–14. On four other occasions, they responded to consecutive losses with a victory. (Atlanta also finished the regular season with back-to-back losses and then opened the playoffs with a win over Cincinnati.)

Ø For the second time this postseason Corey Seager has homered in consecutive games, Two other Dodgers players have done so during the 2020 playoffs: Max Muncy and Edwin Rios. The only Dodgers to homer in three straight postseason games was Bill Madlock, in the last three games of the 1985 NLCS, which the Dodgers lost to the Cardinals in six games.

Ø Freddie Freeman has driven in six runs in six games in this series. Prior to that, Freeman had only three RBIs in 19 postseason games.

Ø Ian Anderson (22 years, 169 days) will be the youngest pitcher to start a winner-take-all postseason game since 1997, when 21-year-old Jaret Wright started for the Indians in both the ALDS and the World Series. Wright defeated the Yankees, and had a no-decision Cleveland’s loss to the Marlins.

