Dodgers Looking to Chalk Up World Title No. 7 in Game 6

Tracy Ringolsby

From the offices of Stats, Inc.:

Game6

Ø The Dodgers are looking to win their seventh World Series title in franchise history and their first since 1988. Those seven titles would be the sixth most by any team in MLB history.

Ø Los Angeles’ starters have posted a 2.66 ERA in the World Series, which would be the fourth-lowest starter ERA by a Dodgers team in the World Series and the lowest by any team since the 2013 Red Sox (1.73). The three times the Dodgers had a lower starter ERA in a World Series, they went on to win it all (1963, 1965, 1988).

Ø The Rays are 0-2 all-time in a Game 6, losing Game 6 in their ALCS series against the Astros this season and in the 2008 ALCS against the Red Sox. However, Tampa Bay is 10-5 all-time when facing elimination, including 2-0 in this postseason.

Ø With a single in Game 5, Randy Arozarena set the record for most hits in a single postseason with 27. He already has the single-season record with nine postseason home runs – he had only 24 career hits and eight career home runs entering this postseason. He has tallied an RBI in three straight World Series games, becoming the first rookie to do so since Gil McDougald for the 1951 Yankees.

Ø Manuel Margot attempted a straight steal of home against Clayton Kershaw in Game 5, but was called out at the plate. It was the first attempt to steal home in a World Series game since Brad Fullmer successfully attempted a delayed steal in Game 2 of the 2002 World Series. No player has successfully done a straight steal of home in a World Series game since Jackie Robinson beat Yogi Berra’s tag in Game 1 of the 1955 World Series.

Ø The Dodgers have three players – Corey Seager (1.432), Justin Turner (1.209) and Max Muncy (1.133) – with an OPS of at least 1.100 in the World Series. They can become the fourth team in MLB history to have at least three players with as high of an OPS in a World Series (minimum 20 plate appearances). The previous three teams went on to win it all (2008 Phillies, 1993 Blue Jays, 1932 Yankees).

Ø Tony Gonsolin lasted 1.1 innings in Game 2, the fewest innings pitched by a Dodgers starter in a World Series game since John Tudor also went 1.1 innings in Game 3 of the 1988 World Series. Gonsolin’s 9.39 playoff ERA is currently the highest by a Dodgers pitcher in a single postseason (minimum six innings) since Roger Craig in the 1956 World Series (12.00).

Ø Blake Snell allowed two earned runs in 4.2 innings in Game 2, his third consecutive postseason game allowing two or fewer earned runs. He has not thrown at least six innings in a game in 20 consecutive starts – his last start with at least six innings was on July 21, 2019.

Ø The Dodgers currently have the third-highest isolated power (slugging pct. minus batting average) in a World Series all-time at .241 (.506 slugging, .264 average, rounding diff accounts for .241 instead of .242 for isolated power). The only teams to have a higher isolated power in the World Series were the 1989 Athletics (.281) and the 1928 Yankees (.254). Both the ’89 A’s and ’28 Yankees swept their opponent. 

