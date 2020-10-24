SI.com
Dodgers Starting Pitchers Strong Arming Rays

Tracy Ringolsby

From the offices of Stats, Inc.

World Series: Dodgers lead Rays, 2-games-to-1 in Best-of-7 

Ø Through three games of this World Series, Dodger starting pitchers have held their opponents to a .133 batting average (6-for-45). That's the lowest batting average allowed by a team's starters through the first three games of a World Series since the Red Sox in 1915 (.129).

Ø The Dodgers have seven home runs in this World Series by seven different players. They join the 1987 Twins as the only teams to have their first seven home runs of a World Series all come by different players.

image_2020-10-24_144940

Ø Justin Turner has 30 career extra-base hits in the postseason, all of which have come after he turned 30 years old. He’s the only player in MLB history to have 30+ extra-base hits in the postseason with all of them coming at age 30 or older.

Ø The Rays have a .208 batting average so far this postseason. They may face a tall task to come back and win the series; no team has won the World Series despite batting under .210 in that postseason since the A’s in 1974 (.198).

Ø Randy Arozarena has 15 home runs in 129 at-bats this season including regular season and playoffs. If Arozarena has fewer than 21 AB’s in the remaining World Series games, he would be the first player in MLB history to finish a season with 15+ home runs in fewer than 150 at-bats. 

Ø Julio Urias is 4-0 in four appearances this postseason. In Game 4 on Saturday, he will be trying to become the first pitcher in MLB history to earn the win in each of his first five appearances of a single postseason.

Ø Ryan Yarbrough went 0-4 as a starter during the regular season this year. He will be trying to join Detroit’s Virgil Trucks (1945) as the only pitchers to win a game as a starter in the World Series after having zero wins as a starter during the regular season that year.

image_2020-10-24_152115
