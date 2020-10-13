SI.com
Inside the Seams
HomeAll Things RockiesWrite 'em CowboyCooperstown CornerSights and SoundsMLB At Large
Search

Errors of His Ways: Astros' Altuve's 1st Throwing Error of 2020 Proves Costly

Tracy Ringolsby

image_2020-10-13_100138
image_2020-10-13_100134

When it comes to defense, few are slicker than Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve.

He, however, is human.

And in Game 2 of the ALCS, Altuve reinforced the idea that humans are not perfect.

Altuve, who had not made a throwing error previously in 2020, committed two on Monday, the first of which came with two outs in the first, when he short-hopped a throw to first base Yuli Guriel. Tampa Bay's Ma uel Margot followed with a three-run home run off Lance McCuller to set the stage for the Rays 4-2 victory that puts them up 2-games-to-none in the best-of-seven ALCS.

“Very surprised,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “That's his first throwing error all year, and then he had two of them (Monday). You're just hoping he isn't getting the yips. Invariably, they come in bunches. Everything comes in bunches -- errors, hits, homers, everything. I just told him to flush it. I mean, this guy's been awesome for us. He's got to flush it and move on, or else it multiplies. I'm sure he'll do that.”

It certainly isn't a common occurrence. In 1,252 regular-season games, covering 10,808 1/3 innings, Altuve has had 5,130 fielding chances at second base, and has made only 76 total errors. He had four in 2020, none of which were throwing errors.

THE VICTORY certainly put the Rays in a strong position to advance to the World Series. A team with a 2-0 edge in a best-of-seven post-season series has gone on to win the series in 72 of 85 instances, including the last 22 in a row, dating back to the 2004 Red Sox winning the World Series.

That's the same Red Sox who rallied from an 0-3 deficit against the Yankees in the ALCS to advance to advance to the World Series, the last time a team did rally after losing the first two games in a best-of-seven series.

Hey, but nothing is forever -- at least that's the way the Astros look at it.

“We haven’t lost the series,” said shortstop Carlos Correa, who hit his 16th career playoff homer in the sixth inning. “We have to stay positive. We have to move forward and play better baseball in order to win the series. The error already happened. Nothing that can be done about that. No need to go back to it. Now we look forward and we have to go back tomorrow and win that game.”

A LIFT FOR the Rays in the post-season has been the revival of Charlie Morton, the 36-year-old veteran the Rays signed away from the Astros prior to 2019 with a two-year, $30 million contract.

Morton, who had a 4.84 ERA in the regular season, is now 4-0 with a 0.90 ERA in four post-season appearances with the Rays -- two a year ago and two this year.

He has pitched 10 innings in his two starts this post-season, allowing that one run in the ALDS against the Yankees, and has given up nine hits and three walks while striking out 11.

ON DECK

RYAN YARBROUGH draws the Game 3 start for the Rays, his first post-season start. He has made four appearances out of the bullpen for a total of eight innings, including a five-inning, six-hit, two-run effort in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Yankees.

JOSE URQUIDY will start for the Astros, his fourth start in six post-season appearances, third in three appearances this year. He has gone 4 1/3 innings in each of the first two this year, allowing one run in 4 1/3 innings against the Twins in the AL Wild-Card Sereis, and four runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Oakland in the ALCS. 

Comments

MLB At Large

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arms Race: Advantage Atlanta in Game 1 of NLCS vs. Los Angeles

Braves shock Dodgers with ninth-inning outburst for 5-1 win in Game 1 of NLCS

Tracy Ringolsby

Rays Head Into Game 2 ALCS With Edge on Astros

Dodgers look to take next step in bid to claim World Championship for first time since 1998

Tracy Ringolsby

Dodgers Hoping to End their Post-Season Blues

Nineteen Major League teams have won a World Series since the last time the Dodgers were able to enjoy the final celebration of the MLB post-season

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Have 39 Players on Instructional League Roster

Five of six players selected in the first-year player draft are included in the Instructional League this year

Tracy Ringolsby

The National Baseball Hall of Fame Remembers Joe Morgan

Joe Morgan became sixth member of the Baseball Hall of Fame to pass away this year

Tracy Ringolsby

Odd Man Out: Brosseau Has Played His Way Into Post-Season Nostalgia

Undrafted out of college four years ago, Brosseau provided the home run that allowed the Rays to eliminate the Yankees and advance to the ALCS

Tracy Ringolsby

Stats Inc.: Quick Hits Game 1 ALCS

Astros missing Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole, who shutdown Rays in ALDS a year ago

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Open Spots on 40-Man Roster

Pazos opts for free agent, Mundell and Collins assigned to Triple-A Albuquerque

Tracy Ringolsby

Freeman Unanimous MLB Player of Year Selection by Baseball Digest

Indians Shane Bieber (Pitcher of the Year), Devin Williams (Relief Pitcher of the Year) and Freddie Freeman (Player of the Year) earn Baseball Digest Honors

Tracy Ringolsby

Cooperstown Remembers Hall of Famer Whitey Ford

RIP Whitey Ford, the Chairman of the Board, as he was known in baseball circles

Tracy Ringolsby