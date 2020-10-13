Errors of His Ways: Astros' Altuve's 1st Throwing Error of 2020 Proves Costly

When it comes to defense, few are slicker than Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve.

He, however, is human.

And in Game 2 of the ALCS, Altuve reinforced the idea that humans are not perfect.

Altuve, who had not made a throwing error previously in 2020, committed two on Monday, the first of which came with two outs in the first, when he short-hopped a throw to first base Yuli Guriel. Tampa Bay's Ma uel Margot followed with a three-run home run off Lance McCuller to set the stage for the Rays 4-2 victory that puts them up 2-games-to-none in the best-of-seven ALCS.

“Very surprised,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “That's his first throwing error all year, and then he had two of them (Monday). You're just hoping he isn't getting the yips. Invariably, they come in bunches. Everything comes in bunches -- errors, hits, homers, everything. I just told him to flush it. I mean, this guy's been awesome for us. He's got to flush it and move on, or else it multiplies. I'm sure he'll do that.”

It certainly isn't a common occurrence. In 1,252 regular-season games, covering 10,808 1/3 innings, Altuve has had 5,130 fielding chances at second base, and has made only 76 total errors. He had four in 2020, none of which were throwing errors.

THE VICTORY certainly put the Rays in a strong position to advance to the World Series. A team with a 2-0 edge in a best-of-seven post-season series has gone on to win the series in 72 of 85 instances, including the last 22 in a row, dating back to the 2004 Red Sox winning the World Series.

That's the same Red Sox who rallied from an 0-3 deficit against the Yankees in the ALCS to advance to advance to the World Series, the last time a team did rally after losing the first two games in a best-of-seven series.

Hey, but nothing is forever -- at least that's the way the Astros look at it.

“We haven’t lost the series,” said shortstop Carlos Correa, who hit his 16th career playoff homer in the sixth inning. “We have to stay positive. We have to move forward and play better baseball in order to win the series. The error already happened. Nothing that can be done about that. No need to go back to it. Now we look forward and we have to go back tomorrow and win that game.”

A LIFT FOR the Rays in the post-season has been the revival of Charlie Morton, the 36-year-old veteran the Rays signed away from the Astros prior to 2019 with a two-year, $30 million contract.

Morton, who had a 4.84 ERA in the regular season, is now 4-0 with a 0.90 ERA in four post-season appearances with the Rays -- two a year ago and two this year.

He has pitched 10 innings in his two starts this post-season, allowing that one run in the ALDS against the Yankees, and has given up nine hits and three walks while striking out 11.

ON DECK

RYAN YARBROUGH draws the Game 3 start for the Rays, his first post-season start. He has made four appearances out of the bullpen for a total of eight innings, including a five-inning, six-hit, two-run effort in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Yankees.

JOSE URQUIDY will start for the Astros, his fourth start in six post-season appearances, third in three appearances this year. He has gone 4 1/3 innings in each of the first two this year, allowing one run in 4 1/3 innings against the Twins in the AL Wild-Card Sereis, and four runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Oakland in the ALCS.