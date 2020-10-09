Freeman Unanimous MLB Player of Year Selection by Baseball Digest

Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves was selected as the 2020 Baseball Digest/eBay MLB Player of the Year while Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Indians was unanimously voted MLB Pitcher of the Year and rookie Devin Williams of the Milwaukee Brewers has been named MLB Relief Pitcher of the Year.

Freeman topped José Abreu of the Chicago White Sox (34-26), receiving eight of the 17 first-place votes of a 17-member “blue-ribbon” panel of longtime baseball observers which included writers, broadcasters, former players, managers and executives. Abreu received four first-place votes, Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers received three, and Fernando Tatís Jr. of the San Diego Padres and Marcell Ozuna of the Atlanta Braves each received one.

Freeman led the National League in doubles (23), runs (51) and extra-base hits (37) in 2020. He ranked second in the league in batting average (.341), RBIs (53), on-base percentage (.462), slugging percentage (.640), OPS (1.102) and total bases (137), and finished third in hits (73) and walks (45).

He became only the second player since RBIs became an official statistic in 1920 to finish in the top four among all MLB players in runs, hits, doubles and RBIs, joining Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees, who did it in 1927 (according to STATS LLC). Freeman’s 23 doubles were the most by any Atlanta-era player through the first 60 games of a season—a total that ranks third in Braves franchise history since 1901, behind Red Worthington’s 27 in 1932 and Hank Aaron’s 24 in 1959.

The 31-year-old first baseman is the first Atlanta Braves player to be named MLB Player of the Year by Baseball Digest in the award’s 52-year history (1969-2020).

Bieber’s epic season, in which he earned the pitching Triple Crown, began on Opening Day when he struck out 14 batters in six innings, surpassing Gary Bell’s 12 strikeouts in Cleveland’s 1960 opener to set a franchise record for Opening Day.

Bieber tied for the major-league lead in wins (8) while leading the majors in ERA (1.63) and strikeouts (122) in 77.1 innings. The 25-year-old right-hander is the first pitcher to capture the pitching Triple Crown among all MLB pitchers since Johan Santana of the Minnesota Twins in 2006 and the Indians’ first American League pitching Triple Crown winner since Bob Feller in 1940.

Bieber reached 100 strikeouts in 62.1 innings, quicker than any starting pitcher since 1893, when the mound distance was set at 60 feet, six inches (according to the Elias Sports Bureau). Bieber joins Cliff Lee (2008) and Corey Kluber (2017) as Indians players who have been named “MLB Pitcher of the Year” by Baseball Digest.

Williams made his first Opening Day roster with the Brewers in 2020 and had an immediate impact. He ranked first among all MLB relievers with a 0.33 ERA (27 IP, 1 ER) while tying for first in strikeouts with 53.

Williams, who turned 26 on September 21, struck out 53 of the 100 batters he faced in 2020, and his 17.67 strikeouts per nine innings tied Cleveland’s James Karinchak for the highest ratio among all MLB pitchers. Williams’ opponent batting average (.090) was second lowest among relievers while his WHIP (0.63) ranked third.

After allowing his only earned run of the season on July 27 at Pittsburgh—on a solo home run by Colin Moran—Williams tossed 24.2 consecutive innings over 20 appearances without allowing an earned run. He also held opponents hitless in 31 straight at-bats from August 14 to September 11. Williams was the National League’s “Pitcher of the Month” for September, during which he tossed 13 scoreless innings with 24 strikeouts over nine games.

Votes were tabulated on a three-points-for-first-place, two-points-for-second-place and one-point-for-third-place basis.