From SI.com: Judge Rules Manfred Letter to Yankees Should be public

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have been penalized for stealing signs.

Are the Yankees guilty as well?

A New York judge ruled Friday that a letter sent by Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred to the Yankees addressing the findings of a 2017 investigation into the team should be unsealed

The Yankees argue the letter would cause “significant reputational injury.”Check out the report from SI.com:

https://www.si.com/mlb/video/2020/06/13/ny-judge-rules-yankees-must-unseal-letter-possibly-linked-sign-stealing