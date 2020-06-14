From SI.com: Judge Rules Manfred Letter to Yankees Should be public
Tracy Ringolsby
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have been penalized for stealing signs.
Are the Yankees guilty as well?
A New York judge ruled Friday that a letter sent by Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred to the Yankees addressing the findings of a 2017 investigation into the team should be unsealed
The Yankees argue the letter would cause “significant reputational injury.”Check out the report from SI.com:
https://www.si.com/mlb/video/2020/06/13/ny-judge-rules-yankees-must-unseal-letter-possibly-linked-sign-stealing