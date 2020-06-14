InsideTheRockies
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Down On The Farm
Write 'em Cowboy

From SI.com: Judge Rules Manfred Letter to Yankees Should be public

Tracy Ringolsby

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have been penalized for stealing signs.

Are the Yankees guilty as well?

A New York judge ruled Friday that a letter sent by Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred to the Yankees addressing the findings of a 2017 investigation into the team should be unsealed

The Yankees argue the letter would cause “significant reputational injury.”Check out the report from SI.com:

https://www.si.com/mlb/video/2020/06/13/ny-judge-rules-yankees-must-unseal-letter-possibly-linked-sign-stealing

Comments

MLB At Large

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Today In Rockies History: Barnes and Desmond Delivered Inside-the-Park Home Runs on June 14

The Rockies have hit 19 inside-the-park home runs -- and two of them came on June 14.

Tracy Ringolsby

Insider Trading: Rockies Had an Edge in Preparing for the 2020 Amateur Draft

Rockies balance selections in 2020 draft -- 3 College Players, 3 Preps, including a Castle Rock gem

TheCowboy

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

Baseball Rules Academy: Over Throws from the Outfield and Base Awards

Baseball Rules Academy has the answer to questions about what the call should have been

Tracy Ringolsby

The History of Baseball and Civil Rights In America

Hall of Fame addresses racial inequality and its history within the game of baseball

TheCowboy

Rockies Go Against the Flow, Select 2 High School Prospects To Open Draft

Rockies drafted outfielder Zac Veen No. 9, catcher Drew Romo No. 35

TheCowboy

Rockies Wrap Up Draft 3 High School Players, 3 College Products

Updated with all 160 selections in the two-day, five round MLB first-year player draft

TheCowboy

Black Expects to Hear "Play Ball" This summer

Black says negotiations are negotiations -- nothing personal between players and management

TheCowboy

A Ruthian Moment That Has Become Just a Footnote in MLB History

It was 99 years ago Wednesday Babe Ruth Began His Run as MLB's All-Time Home Run King

TheCowboy

Draft Day: Rockies Have 2 Selections in First 35 Picks of Wednesday Draft

Rockies Double Up In First Round of MLB Draft Wednesday; Remainder of Draft Set for Thursday

TheCowboy