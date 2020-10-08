From the Offices of Stats, Inc: All 4 Division Series Could End Today

From the offices of Stats, Inc.:

Astros lead A's 2-games-to-1 in best-of-5

Ø Oakland staved off elimination with a 9-7 win in Game 3 in a contest that featured seven combined home runs (Oakland 5, Houston 2). The teams have combined for 18 home runs in three games this series after tallying 19 combined home runs in their 10 regular-season meetings.

Ø This is the third time in franchise history that the A’s have trailed a best-of-5 series 2-1, and Oakland has won each of the last two Game 4s, most recently a 4-3 win in the 2012 ALDS. However, in both previous occasions, the A’s went on to lose the series in the decisive Game 5.

Ø Houston is 2-5 all-time in Game 4s when leading a best-of-5 series 2-1, including a 4-1 loss to the Rays last postseason. Astros relievers snapped an 18.1-inning scoreless streak by giving up the game-tying home run in the seventh inning of Game 3, their first runs allowed this postseason; Houston relievers had a 4.39 ERA during the regular season.

Ø Chad Pinder went 3-for-4 in Game 3, including the game-tying 3-run home run in the seventh inning. Pinder has two home runs and seven RBI in six playoff games this postseason; he had two home runs and eight RBI in 24 regular-season games this season.

Ø Carlos Correa added an RBI for the fourth straight game this postseason and has 40 career playoff RBI, most in Astros history. It’s also the third most RBI by a shortstop in playoff history, behind only Derek Jeter (61) and Alex Rodriguez (41).

Ø Jose Altuve went 3-for-5 with a home run in Game 3, his third home run in nine games after tallying three in his first 44 games this season. He has 65 hits in 55 postseason games since his debut in 2011; only Yadier Molina has more in that span (67).

Rays lead Yankees 2-games-to-1 in best-of-5

Ø Tampa Bay took a 2-1 series lead with an 8-4 win in Game 3. With three hits, Randy Arozarena became the first rookie in AL history to have four straight multi-hit games in the postseason. Two NL rookies have done so – the Cardinals’ Pepper Martin in 1931 (five games) and the Marlins’ Miguel Cabrera in 2003 (four).

Ø Tampa Bay also got three RBI from both its No. 8 hitter, Kevin Kiermaier, and its No. 9 hitter, Michael Perez, becoming the first team in MLB history to do so in a postseason game. Including postseason, Kiermaier has eight hits against the Yankees this year – seven of them have gone for extra bases.

Ø The Rays are 5-5 all-time in potential series-clinching games (including the one-game wild-card round). They’ve won three of their last four, with the lone blemish coming in Game 5 of the ALDS last season against the Astros.

Ø The Yankees are 3-6 all-time in best-of-5 series when trailing 2-1, most recently getting a win over the Indians in the 2017 ALDS. They’re 2-3 in their last five games when facing elimination dating back to a Game 7 loss against the Astros in the 2017 ALCS.

Ø Giancarlo Stanton had a two-run home run in Game 3, giving him the “home run cycle” in the series – a solo shot, a two-run homer, a three-run homer, and a grand slam. He joins Nelson Cruz in the 2011 ALCS as the only players to do so in a single playoff series in MLB history.

Ø Jordan Montgomery will make his first career postseason start in Game 4. He faced the Rays once this season, allowing four runs (all earned) and two home runs in 0.2 innings. He has a 5.14 career ERA against Tampa Bay in six starts.

Dodgers lead Astros 2-games-to-0 in best of 5

Ø Los Angeles took a 2-0 series lead with a 6-5 win in Game 2. Since the start of the 2018 postseason, the Dodgers have played 25 postseason games, more than any team except Houston (31) – they’ve scored more than six runs just once, a 10-4 win over Washington in Game 3 of last season’s NLDS.

Ø Cody Bellinger homered in the Game 2 win, his first postseason home run since Game 7 of the 2018 NLCS. He also robbed Fernando Tatis Jr. of a home run, becoming the first player to hit a homer and rob a homer in a playoff game since Allen Craig did so for the Cardinals in Game 7 of the 2011 World Series.

Ø The Dodgers have never lost a best-of-5 series after taking a 2-0 lead, winning all six such series. They’ve completed the sweep in three of the last four. Los Angeles is 3-5 in its last eight potential series-clinching games, dating back to Game 7 of the 2017 World Series.

Ø The Padres are 1-3 all-time when trailing 2-0 in of a best-of-5 series. The three losses all came against the Cardinals (1996, 2005, 2006), while the lone win came in their first-ever playoff series, when they rallied from a 2-0 deficit against the Cubs in the 1984 NLCS. They won twice while facing elimination in this year’s Wild Card round.

Ø In Game 3, San Diego will start Adrian Morejon, who appeared in nine games this year and made four starts. One of those starts came against the Dodgers, on September 16, when he allowed two runs (one earned) in 2.0 innings. He has allowed six home runs in his last four appearances (8.2 innings).

Ø Kenley Jansen and Joe Kelly combined to throw 49 pitches in the ninth inning of Game 2, That’s the most pitches thrown by a winning team in a single postseason inning since the finale of the 1993 World Series, when the Blue Jays threw 49 pitches in the 7 and gave up the lead before Joe Carter walked it off in the 9.

Braves lead Marlins 2-games-to-0 in best-of-5

Ø Atlanta is 5-0 all-time when leading a best-of-5 two games to none, including a 4-1 record in Game 3 – the Braves’ lone loss came in their first such game against the Rockies in the 1995 NLDS. The Marlins, meanwhile, are on the verge of losing the first playoff series in club history – they currently have a 7-0 series record in the postseason.

Ø Atlanta blanked the Marlins in Game 2 for its third shutout win in four games this postseason. That matches the club record for most shutouts in a single postseason; the 1991 and 1996 teams also had three each.

Ø Miami has struck out 109 times in 12 games against the Braves this season, including five straight games with double-digit strikeouts. Including playoffs, the Marlins are 10-17 this season when striking out 10+ times, with losses in seven of their last eight; they have gone 23-14 this season when whiffing nine times or fewer.

Ø Travis d’Arnaud homered again in Game 2, his second in as many games this series. He looks to become the fifth Braves hitter to homer in three consecutive playoff games and the first to do so since Chipper Jones from October 3 to 8, 1997.

Ø Kyle Wright will make his postseason debut for the Braves after posting a 6.22 ERA in 19 career games since his MLB debut in 2018. The 25-year-old is winless in three career starts against the Marlins, with a 6.92 ERA and a .286 opponent batting average with five home runs.

Ø Sixto Sanchez is slated to make his second playoff start after blanking the Cubs through five innings last Friday in his first career postseason appearance. The rookie right-hander went 1-0 in two starts against the Braves this season, including six scoreless innings with just three hits in his first start on September 8.