From the Offices of Stats, Inc.: Quick Hits for Friday's LCS

From the offices of Stats, Inc.:

NLCS: Tampa Bay 3-2 edge on Houston in Best-of-Seven ALCS

Ø The Astros are the fourth team (out of 39) to force a Game 6 after being down 3-0 in a best-of-seven series, joining the 1998 Braves, 1999 Mets and 2004 Red Sox.

Ø Houston began and ended Thursday's Game 5 with a home run (leadoff and walkoff), the first team ever to do so in a playoff game.

Ø The Rays had a .244 batting average with runners in scoring position during the regular season, which ranked 23 in MLB. During the postseason, that has dropped to .190 (0-for-6 in Game 5).

Ø In six career regular-season starts against the Astros, Blake Snell has a 4.73 ERA to go along with a .512 opponent slugging percentage and eight home runs allowed. In 10.1 postseason innings versus Houston (four appearances), Snell has allowed just two earned runs, both coming off solo home runs.

Ø Framber Valdez is the fifth Astros pitcher all-time to go at least 5.0 innings and allow two or fewer runs in three straight postseason games, joining Roger Clemens, Gerrit Cole, Shane Reynolds and Justin Verlander. Reynolds was the only other one to do so in his first three career postseason games.

Ø After going deep in the fifth inning of Game 5, Randy Arozarena has now hit six home runs this postseason, tied with former Ray Evan Longoria (2008) for the most by a rookie in the playoffs.

Ø After hitting just five home runs during the regular season, Carlos Correa has six in the playoffs, and is now two short of tying the MLB record for most home runs in a single postseason (8 – 2002 Barry Bonds, 2004 Carlos Beltran, 2011 Nelson Cruz).

Ø Houston has three walkoff home runs in the playoffs since 2019 after having just three in its history prior to that.Houston began.

Ø The Rays had a .244 batting average with runners in scoring position during the regular season, which ranked 23 in MLB. During the postseason, that has dropped to .190 (0-for-6 in Game 5).

Ø In six career regular-season starts against the Astros, Blake Snell has a 4.73 ERA to go along with a .512 opponent slugging percentage and eight home runs allowed. In 10.1 postseason innings versus Houston (four appearances), Snell has allowed just two earned runs, both coming off solo home runs.

NLCS: Atlanta 3-to-1 edge on Dodgers in Best-of-Seven NLCS

Ø With the Braves’ 10-2 win over the Dodgers in Game 4, Atlanta became the first team in MLB history to lose a playoff game by at least eight runs and then win its next playoff game by at least eight runs in the same postseason series.

Ø Marcell Ozuna had two home runs and a double in Game 4, and finished with four hits and four RBI. He became the sixth player in MLB history to reach all of those marks in a playoff game, and the first since Carlos Correa did so in Game 4 of the 2015 ALDS.

Ø Freddie Freeman ran his hitting streak to five games with a pair of hits in Game 4, including a double. He also drove in two runs, giving him a team-leading six RBI in this series. He’s slashing .429/.529/.929 in 17 plate appearances this series.

Ø Edwin Rios started the Dodgers’ playoff opener against Milwaukee, going 0-for-3. He didn’t play again until Game 3 of this series, but has now homered in back-to-back games. He’s just the second Dodgers rookie to homer in back-to-back postseason games (Corey Seager in 2016).

Ø The Dodgers will look to another rookie, Dustin May, to keep their season going. May pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in Game 1 of this series, and in his postseason career he has allowed just four hits and struck out seven across 8.0 innings. He has allowed one run, which came in his first game last year.

Ø Game 4 was the 14th time in franchise history that the Dodgers have allowed at least 10 runs in a playoff game, and it was the most they’ve allowed since tying a franchise record in a 13-12 loss in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series. They’re 4-58 all-time in the postseason when allowing at least six runs.