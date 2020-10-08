SI.com
Inside the Seams
HomeAll Things RockiesWrite 'em CowboyCooperstown CornerSights and SoundsMLB At Large
Search

Gamesmanship Pops Up When Clinch Becomes Division Series Possibility

Tracy Ringolsby

With Zach Greinke slowed by arm soreness, Houston manager Dusty Baker is juggling his post-season rotation. Having lost two of the first three games in the best-of-five series, the Astros going into Game 4 on Thursday juggling options for the starting role.

A likely choice is Cristian Javier, who was 5-2 with a 3.48 ERA in 12 regular-season games, 10 of which were starts. He has made two appearances in the post-season. Javier worked three perfect innings in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card at Minnesota, and pitched a shutout inning in Game 1 against Oakland on Monday.

Javier did make two starts against Oakland in the regular season, giving up five runs in three innings of an Aug. 9 start at Oakland, but bounced back to allow three hits and two runs in five innings of a Sept. 7 start, also in Oakland.

Meanwhile, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts did not disclose his Game 3 starter after the Dodgers won the first two games against San Diego. The likely starter figures to be either righthander Tony Gonsolin and lefthander Julio Urias.

image_2020-10-08_063538
image_2020-10-08_064023
Comments

MLB At Large

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stats, Inc.: Mike Zunino No Singles Hitter, But He Can Go Deep

A look at Wednesday's post-season games from the folks at Stats, Inc.

Tracy Ringolsby

A Step in the Right direction: Braves Claim Game 1 in NLDS

Marlins struck early but 4-1 lead turned into a 9-5 loss to Braves, who had lost Game 1 (and the NLDS) in eight consecutive post-season appearances

Tracy Ringolsby

Wednesday's Division Series Pitching Matchups, Post-Season Stats

Astros are only team among the final eight with a losing record (29-31) during regular season, finishing seven games back of A's

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

From Jack Etkin: An Insight to Bob Gibson's Greatness

Bob Gibson was focused on the mound, and gave a young catcher named Ted Simmons a quick lesson in life in the big leagues

Tracy Ringolsby

by

drdennis4

Stats, Inc. Takes a Look at Tuesday's Division Series Matchups

Braves vs. Marlins, and Dodgers vs. Padres in a matchup of NL divisional opponents

Tracy Ringolsby

Yankees No Longer Chasing Rays; Knock Tampa Bay Off in Game 1 of ALCS

Yankees deliver four home runs, stun AL East Champion Tampa Bay, 9-3, in ALCS opener

Tracy Ringolsby

Making a Statement: Astros Stun A's in Game 1 of ALDS

2nd best in regular season, Astros (vs. A's) and Yankees (vs. Rays) make statement in Game 1 of LCS against division champions

Tracy Ringolsby

By the Numbers: NLDS Marlins vs. Braves

Marlins vs. Braves, Schedules, Stats and Head-to-Head History

Tracy Ringolsby

By the Numbers: NLDS Padres vs. Dodgers

Padres vs. Dodgers, schedules, stats and head-to-head history

Tracy Ringolsby