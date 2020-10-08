Gamesmanship Pops Up When Clinch Becomes Division Series Possibility

With Zach Greinke slowed by arm soreness, Houston manager Dusty Baker is juggling his post-season rotation. Having lost two of the first three games in the best-of-five series, the Astros going into Game 4 on Thursday juggling options for the starting role.

A likely choice is Cristian Javier, who was 5-2 with a 3.48 ERA in 12 regular-season games, 10 of which were starts. He has made two appearances in the post-season. Javier worked three perfect innings in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card at Minnesota, and pitched a shutout inning in Game 1 against Oakland on Monday.

Javier did make two starts against Oakland in the regular season, giving up five runs in three innings of an Aug. 9 start at Oakland, but bounced back to allow three hits and two runs in five innings of a Sept. 7 start, also in Oakland.

Meanwhile, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts did not disclose his Game 3 starter after the Dodgers won the first two games against San Diego. The likely starter figures to be either righthander Tony Gonsolin and lefthander Julio Urias.