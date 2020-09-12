SI.com
Giants at Padres postponed Friday/Saturday; Positive COVID Test for Member SF Travel Party

Tracy Ringolsby

Friday and Saturday games between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres at Petco Park were postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Giants organization. 

According to the official MLB announcement: 

Following a positive test for COVID-19 in the San Francisco Giants' organization, tonight's and tomorrow's scheduled games between the Giants and the host San Diego Padres at Petco Park have been postponed out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary.

Both teams are in the post-season battle, the Padres currently holding the No. 4 slot in the eight-team NL alignment, and the Giants are No. 8. If they are cleared to play Sunday, it is likely that a doubleheader would be scheduled to make up for one postponement.

The two teams do finish the season with a  weekend series in San Francisco, and would likely play a doubleheader on the first night of that series to make up for a game. If they are not able to play this Sunday, they also could be scheduled to play a doubleheader on the final day of the regular season to make up for the second postponement in this weekend's series.

And if this Sunday's game is cancelled because of continued COVID concerns, the two teams could play three doubleheaders in three days on the final weekend of the season in San Francisco.

