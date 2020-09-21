Giants Looking to Hang on In Bid for NL Post-Season Slot

By Doug Kelly/Special to Inside The Seams

SAN FRANCISCO -- Can they?

Will they?

Those are the two questions on the minds of Giants fans, who’ve watched their team get off the canvas following an 8-16 start.

Now, on the heels of an 18-10 counterpunch, San Francisco hosts the Rockies for four games, beginning Monday night at Oracle Park. The Giants, 26-26, play all their remaining games at home. Following Colorado come the San Diego Padres for four [including a 7-inning doubleheader] next weekend.

Currently, the No. 7 and 8 spots in the National League are up for grabs. Philadelphia leads at 27-26, followed by 27-27 Cincinnati, then Milwaukee and the Giants at 26-26. After a pair of wretched 6-0 losses to Oakland over the weekend, San Francisco bounced back yesterday with a 14-2 win that included a Brandon Crawford grand slam and a solid pitching performance from Tyler Anderson.

Anderson was ejected from last Thursday’s start against Seattle after just three innings for arguing balls and strikes with plate ump Edwin Moscoso. This forced manager Gabe Kapler to utilize six relievers, taxing the pen to its max.

“I felt I owed it to the bullpen and to our guys to provide some innings today,” Anderson said after working five shutout innings Sunday.

Recent history, though, is not on the Giants’ side this week. They’re just 3-9 combined against their final two opponents, 2-4 against the Rockies and 1-5 against the Padres. Johnny Cueto draws tonight’s start. Kapler has not announced any starters beyond tonight. Cueto will be opposed by German Marquez for Colorado.

The Giants have climbed into the postseason discussion mainly on the strength of renewed hitting and better defense. Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski led the way, though Yastrzemski has been sidelined with a calf strain.

Alex Dickerson returned to the lineup after missing a couple days for the birth of his son.

Darin Ruf filled in, but Ruf’s best role is as a DH.

Mauricio Dubon is a work in progress in center. A converted infielder, Dubon is learning the nuances of proper positioning to catch fly balls, then connect with the cutoff man with runners on base.

San Francisco’s best pitching acquisition, Kevin Gausman, admitted after the trade deadline that he had his bags packed and ready to go. Having been traded at the deadline earlier In his career, the free agent Gausman saw what he thought was some handwriting on the wall. Only it wasn’t. Gausman will be pursued by a multitude of clubs this winter, and the Giants should be one of them.

Now, though, he, Cueto, Anderson and Logan Webb must carry the starters’ load.

Is eight enough?

We’ll know this time next week.