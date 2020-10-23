Buehler Has Enjoyed Striking Post-Season Success

From the offices of Stats, Inc.

Game 3 World Series: Dodgers vs. Rays (1-1)

Ø From 1969-2011, when the World Series was tied 1-1, the winner of Game 3 went on to win the title 16 of 18 times. Since 2012, though, the Game 3 winner in that situation is just 1-3 in the series.

Ø Walker Buehler has struck out at least six batters in all 10 of his postseason starts. His 10 straight playoff starts with 6+ strikeouts is the longest streak all-time, surpassing Randy Johnson and Bob Gibson (nine).

Ø This is the ninth time the Dodgers have been tied 1-1 in a World Series. They went 1-7 in the other eight, with the only series win coming in 1959 against the White Sox in six games. Three of the Dodgers’ six championships have come after digging out of an 0-2 hole.

Ø In Game 2, the Rays recorded 10 hits for the first time since Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees (13). Tampa Bay’s 10 straight games with eight hits or fewer marked the second-longest streak in postseason history, behind the 13 straight by the Yankees across the 1921 and 1922 World Series.

Ø In 14 games this postseason, Corey Seager has seven home runs, one shy of the all-time record of eight, shared by Barry Bonds (2002), Carlos Beltran (2004) and Nelson Cruz (2011). Seager had only had seven home runs in a 14-game span one other time in his career (May-June 2016).

Ø Brandon Lowe and Joey Wendle each drove in three of the Rays’ six runs in Game 2. Lowe and Wendle were the first teammate duo to record their first three career World Series RBI each in the same game since the New York Giants had three players do so in Game 3 of the 1921 World Series (Ross Youngs, Irish Meusel and Johnny Rawlings).

Ø Randy Arozarena was 0-for-5 for the series when he was intentionally walked in the seventh inning of Game 2. Arozarena was the first player to be intentionally walked in the World Series before ever recording a World Series hit since Albert Pujols in 2004.

Ø Charlie Morton and Walker Buehler each had seven strikeouts and zero walks in their only previous World Series start. This is the first World Series game all-time in which both starters had previously had a World Series outing with 7+ strikeouts and no walks.

Ø As a member of the Astros, Charlie Morton beat the Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series. Only four pitchers have beaten the same opponent in a World Series game while playing for two different teams: Joe Bush vs. the Giants, Roger Craig vs. the Yankees, Catfish Hunter vs. the Dodgers and Jimmy Key vs. the Braves.