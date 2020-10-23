SI.com
Inside the Seams
HomeAll Things RockiesWrite 'em CowboyCooperstown CornerSights and SoundsMLB At Large
Search

Buehler Has Enjoyed Striking Post-Season Success

Tracy Ringolsby

From the offices of Stats, Inc.

Game 3 World Series: Dodgers vs. Rays (1-1)

Ø From 1969-2011, when the World Series was tied 1-1, the winner of Game 3 went on to win the title 16 of 18 times. Since 2012, though, the Game 3 winner in that situation is just 1-3 in the series.

Ø Walker Buehler has struck out at least six batters in all 10 of his postseason starts. His 10 straight playoff starts with 6+ strikeouts is the longest streak all-time, surpassing Randy Johnson and Bob Gibson (nine).

Ø This is the ninth time the Dodgers have been tied 1-1 in a World Series. They went 1-7 in the other eight, with the only series win coming in 1959 against the White Sox in six games. Three of the Dodgers’ six championships have come after digging out of an 0-2 hole.

Ø In Game 2, the Rays recorded 10 hits for the first time since Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees (13). Tampa Bay’s 10 straight games with eight hits or fewer marked the second-longest streak in postseason history, behind the 13 straight by the Yankees across the 1921 and 1922 World Series.

Ø In 14 games this postseason, Corey Seager has seven home runs, one shy of the all-time record of eight, shared by Barry Bonds (2002), Carlos Beltran (2004) and Nelson Cruz (2011). Seager had only had seven home runs in a 14-game span one other time in his career (May-June 2016).

image_2020-10-23_131634

Ø Brandon Lowe and Joey Wendle each drove in three of the Rays’ six runs in Game 2. Lowe and Wendle were the first teammate duo to record their first three career World Series RBI each in the same game since the New York Giants had three players do so in Game 3 of the 1921 World Series (Ross Youngs, Irish Meusel and Johnny Rawlings).

Ø Randy Arozarena was 0-for-5 for the series when he was intentionally walked in the seventh inning of Game 2. Arozarena was the first player to be intentionally walked in the World Series before ever recording a World Series hit since Albert Pujols in 2004.

Ø Charlie Morton and Walker Buehler each had seven strikeouts and zero walks in their only previous World Series start. This is the first World Series game all-time in which both starters had previously had a World Series outing with 7+ strikeouts and no walks.

Ø As a member of the Astros, Charlie Morton beat the Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series. Only four pitchers have beaten the same opponent in a World Series game while playing for two different teams: Joe Bush vs. the Giants, Roger Craig vs. the Yankees, Catfish Hunter vs. the Dodgers and Jimmy Key vs. the Braves.

image_2020-10-23_133156
Comments

MLB At Large

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Umpire Got the Count Wrong, Now What?

An incorrect pitch count can be corrected -- but only before another pitch is thrown.

Tracy Ringolsby

Golden Boy: Arenado Nominated for 8th Gold Glove in 8 MLB Seasons

Arenado and Blackmon among finalists at their positions for Gold Glove Awards; Story left off finalists list at shortstop

Tracy Ringolsby

Seven Years Later, Daniel Bard Got Another Opportunity and Took Advantage of It

Daniel Bard had been through enough in his baseball career that the thought of pitching in Coors Field never phased him

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Daniel Bard's Amazing Comeback Earned Attention from Peers

Daniel Bard returned to the big leagues after a seven-year absence, and at the age of 35 re-established himself as a quality reliever

Tracy Ringolsby

A Rare Moment: Dodger-Rays World Series is 3rd in 21 years Featuring Best 2 Records in MLB

Dodgers haven't won a World Series since 1988 and Rays are looking for first world championship in franchise history

Tracy Ringolsby

Clayton Kershaw Earns 5th Post-Season Game 1 Victory, Equaling Most in History

Blake Snell draws Game 2 World Series start for Rays, looking to get through six innings for first time in 15 starts this year -- 4 in post-season

Tracy Ringolsby

Dodgers/Rays Combine for Best Winning Percentage in World Series History

The post-season may have had a record 16 teams, but the two teams with the best records in MLB face off in World Series

Tracy Ringolsby

Baseball Rules Academy: Batters Interferes With Catcher's Throw

When is a batter considered to have interfered with a catcher's attempt to throw a baserunner out?

Tracy Ringolsby

Memories Don't Die: Gary Hughes Was a Behind The Scenes Guy Who Made an Impact on MLB

Scouts are not guys who get a lot of attention, but scouts like the late Gary Hughes are guys who made a difference

Tracy Ringolsby

HOF Inside Pitch: Trevor Quite the Story in 202

Trevor Story and DJ LeMahieu found themselves in Hall of Fame company with their accomplisments in 2020

Tracy Ringolsby