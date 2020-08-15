If Post-Season Began Today: NL West Has An Edge -- 4 of 8 NL Slots

The Cubs and Marlins rank 1-2 in the NL post-season battle as of Saturday morning.

But the NL West has the edge in terms of numbers. The Giants are the only NL West team that would be left out of the eight-team NL first-round if the post-season began today.

And none of the four NL West teams play each other in the first round in the way the teams align Saturday, which means all four could advance to the Division Series under the current standings.