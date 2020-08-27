SI.com
Inside the Seams
If Post-Season Began Today: Rays "Yank" Top Spot in AL East from New York

Tracy Ringolsby

The Yankees are in a free-fall. With a 5-1 loss at Atlanta on Wednesday, the Yankees find themselves in a five-game losing streak that has knocked them into the No. 2 spot in the AL East -- and the No. 5 slot in the AL post-season battle.

Tampa Bay, which swept a three-game series from the Yankees to start the New York slide, has moved into first-place in the AL East, just a game-back of Oakland, which has the No. 2 slot in the AL post-season battle.

The Rays have a 2 1/2-game lead on the Yankees.

If the post-season began today:

postseason
results
