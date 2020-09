The Rockies biggest headache is not just the Dodgers -- but Dodger Stadium. And the way the post-season is aligned, the best-of-three series would be played at Dodger Stadium.

This weekend, the Rockies play the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, where the Rockies have lost 16 of their last 17 games. The win was a 4-2 decision on Sept. 21 a year ago. Chi Chi Gonzalez was the winning pitcher.