If Post-Season Began Today (Sept. 5): Rockies Would Be On Outside, Looking In

Two weeks into the abbreviated season and the Rockies seemed on their way to the post-season.

With three weeks remaining in the season, the Rockies are a debatable post-season entry. They slipped out of the top eight spots on Friday night when the offense rallied to go up by a run in the top of the eighth only to see the Dodgers regain control in the bottom half of the inning.

The Rockies now find themselves two games below .500 -- a far cry from the 11-3 start to the season.