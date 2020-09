A trip to Dodger Stadium with the post-season on the line? It's not a welcoming idea for the Rockies, who have lost 16 of their last 17 games at Chavez Ravine. Yet, with the Rockies slipping into the No. 8 slot in the NL post-season battle, they would open the post-season with a best-of-three series against the Dodgers at -- you guessed it -- Dodger Stadium.