The Dodgers, who host the Rockies in a weekend visit to Dodger Stadium, are pulling away with the NL lead for the No. 1 seed in the wild-card. The Yankees and A's meanwhile, are within a half-game of each other in the battle for the No. 1 AL seed.

There is, however, a battle for the No. 8 slot in the NL between the Padres and Cardinals, both checking in at .500. The Brewers also are .500, but they would be the No. 2 team from the NL Central.