If Post-Season Started Today: Cubs, Rockies Sitting 1-2 for NL First-Round

Tracy Ringolsby

Things can change plenty between now and season's end, but. ...

If the post-season were to start today, not only would the Rockies be one of the 16 participants, but they would actually host the three-game first round.

the Rockies 6-2 record is the second best in the NL to the Cubs, who are 7-2. The Dodgers advance as the second-place team in the NL West, and the Padres and Giants also are among the 10 NL playoff teams because they have the best records among teams not in first-place or second-place.

So if the post-season started today. ...

Listen In: Rockies manager Bud Black on Rockies Going 3-for-3 in Season Series

Rockies take 2-of-3 from Padres in first home series of the season.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Daniel Murphy On Success Against Padres

Murphy enjoyed 22nd 4-hit game of his career in Rockies Sunday victory vs. Padres

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Antonio Senzatela Continues Strong Showing on Mound

Senzatela provides a strong arm for fourth spot in Rockies starting rotation.

Tracy Ringolsby

It's Father vs. Son: Brennaman Family Fued In The Latest Rules Edition

Did son Thom outsmart himself against father Marty in a Rules Challenge?

Tracy Ringolsby

Noteable: Rockies Starters Are Stopping Opposing Lineups

Eight games into the season and Rockies have not had a starting pitcher allowed more than two earned runs

Tracy Ringolsby

The Pain Truth: Oberg Has Blood Clot Recurrence in Right Arm; Davis Out With Shoulder Strain

Rockies looking for a closer with Oberg/Davis missing, could be a mix-and-match

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Good News -- Gonzalez 5th Starter -- Bad News -- Recurrence of Blood Clots for Oberg

Scott Oberg goes to extended injury list when a third bout with blood clots is uncovered, and Wade Davis on the IL with shoulder issue

Tracy Ringolsby

The Audition is Over: Chi Chi Claims a Spot In Rockies Rotation

After battling back from Tommy John surgery, Chi Chi Gonzalez has found a home in the Rockies rotation

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Rockies Saturday Post-Game, Kyle Freeland, Bud Black, Matt Kemp and Nolan Arenado

The Rockies put on a strong effort against the Padres on Saturday night. Listen in to the post-game discussions. They start with Kyle Freeland. Click to 8:45 for manager Bud Black, then 18:45 for Matt Kemp and finally 30 minute mark for Nolan Arenado.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black and Ryan McMahon Take the Questions In Pre-Game Media Session

Black says Davis is down for Saturday's game; Oberg won't step immediately into late-inning duty.

Tracy Ringolsby