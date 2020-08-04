If Post-Season Started Today: Every NL West Team Except Arizona Would Advance

Things can change plenty between now and season's end, but. ...

If the post-season were to start today, not only would the Rockies be one of the 16 participants, but they would actually host the three-game first round. And NL West rivals Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego would also advance.

The Rockies, at 7-2, have the second best record in the NL, trailing only the Cubs, who are 8-2. The Dodgers and Padres are both 7-4, and would play each other in the 16-team Wild-Card round.

So if the post-season started today. ...