Inside the Seams
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Write 'em Cowboy
Cooperstown Corner

If Post-Season Started Today: Every NL West Team Except Arizona Would Advance

Tracy Ringolsby

Things can change plenty between now and season's end, but. ...

If the post-season were to start today, not only would the Rockies be one of the 16 participants, but they would actually host the three-game first round. And NL West rivals Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego would also advance. 

The Rockies, at 7-2, have the second best record in the NL, trailing only the Cubs, who are 8-2. The Dodgers and Padres are both 7-4, and would play each other in the 16-team Wild-Card round.

So if the post-season started today. ...

wildcard
Comments

MLB At Large

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Listen In: Black, Arenado and Gonzalez on Rockies Series-Opening Win Against Giants

Arenado delivers first home run of season, Gonzalez hits rough spot in third inning of first appearance in a 2020 game

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

Listen In: Black Looks for Way to Revamp Bullpen

Wade Davis on injured list; Scott Oberg likely out for season

Tracy Ringolsby

Giants Arrive at Coors Field, Looking to Continue Surprising Start

Giants are undergoing a major makeover with the retirement of manager Bruce Bochy and hiring of one-time Rockies outfielder Gabe Kapler

Tracy Ringolsby

Stats, Inc., Says: Rockies Have Used Fewest Pitchers Among the 30 Teams

Chi Chi Gonzalez becomes fifth Rockies pitcher to start a game Monday night against the Giants

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Rockies manager Bud Black on Rockies Going 3-for-3 in Season Series

Rockies take 2-of-3 from Padres in first home series of the season.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Daniel Murphy On Success Against Padres

Murphy enjoyed 22nd 4-hit game of his career in Rockies Sunday victory vs. Padres

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Antonio Senzatela Continues Strong Showing on Mound

Senzatela provides a strong arm for fourth spot in Rockies starting rotation.

Tracy Ringolsby

It's Father vs. Son: Brennaman Family Fued In The Latest Rules Edition

Did son Thom outsmart himself against father Marty in a Rules Challenge?

Tracy Ringolsby

Noteable: Rockies Starters Are Stopping Opposing Lineups

Eight games into the season and Rockies have not had a starting pitcher allowed more than two earned runs

Tracy Ringolsby