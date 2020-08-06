If Post-Season Started Today: Marlins Back On Field -- and Winning; No. 2 NL Seed

Things can change plenty between now and season's end, but. ...

If the post-season were to start today, the Marlins would be the No 2 seed in the National League. That's right, the Miami Marlins, who were sidelined for a week because of an outbreak of COVID-19. They are 5-1, having won four games in a row.

The Rockies, in first place in the NL West, have slipped into the No. 3 NL seed, behind the Cubs (10-2) and Marlins.