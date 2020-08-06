Inside the Seams
If Post-Season Started Today: Marlins Back On Field -- and Winning; No. 2 NL Seed

Tracy Ringolsby

Things can change plenty between now and season's end, but. ...

If the post-season were to start today, the Marlins would be the No 2 seed in the National League. That's right, the Miami Marlins, who were sidelined for a week because of an outbreak of COVID-19. They are 5-1, having won four games in a row.

The Rockies, in first place in the NL West, have slipped into the No. 3 NL seed, behind the Cubs (10-2) and Marlins.

Listen In: Kyle Freeland Discusses Addition of Changeup and Curveball to Arsenal

Kyle Freeland adjusted his delivery, added to his pitch selection and came with a determination after last year's disappointment.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Charlie Blackmon Finding a Comfort Zone Hitting Third

Blackmon's arrival at Summer Camp was delayed by count with COVID-19, but he is showing no negative signs on the field of play

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Manager Bud Black's Pregame Session on Challenge for Jairo Diaz in Closer Role

Manager Bud Black on adjustments for Kyle Freeland, adapting of Charlie Blackmon and move of Jairo Diaz into closer role

Tracy Ringolsby

Hitter's Nightmare: Marquez Makes It Look Easy On the Mound

At the age of 25, Marquez has already made his mark in the big leagues, and he's looking to get better

Tracy Ringolsby

4X4: When Charlie's Hot, He's Hot

Blackmon has driven in 11 runs during current 8-game hitting streak

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Rockies Tuesday Post-Game with Black, Marquez and Arenado

Marquez continues his emergence as a staff ace; Rockies win first two games of Giants visit to Coors Field, two more games to go

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Jon Gray Looking Ahead to Wednesday Start; Bud Black pre-game Tuesday

Starting Pitching has been key to Rockies early success

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Chris Owings and Jeff Hoffman Discuss Their Situations With Rockies

Owings adjust to new environement -- again -- Hoffman learning to ease self-imposed pressures

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Tom Verducci Is a Believer in a Yankee-Dodger World Series

Tom Verducci doesn't believe "anything can happen" in a 60-game season. He sees the same old giants back in the World Series -- recent history, however, says that means the Yankees will be World Champions.

Tracy Ringolsby

4x4: Nolan Arenado Takes Another Step Up The Ladder of Rockies All-Time HR Kings

Nolan Arenado is on a pace to become the Rockies biggest run producer in franchise history -- if he stays

Tracy Ringolsby