If Post-Season Started Today: MLB Would Be Flipping Coins to Decide Matchups

The Marlins have rebounded from early embarrassment of earlier problems with COVID-19 sidelining the team for a week of games. They currently have the best winning percentage in MLB, and as of Saturday morning would be the No. 1 seed if the NL playoffs began today.

Rockies and Cubs tied for the 2-3 slots with Dodgers just a half game back of Rockies in NL West. Phillies (3-4) and Reds (6-8) are a coin slip for 8th and final slot in NL first-round.