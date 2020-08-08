Inside the Seams
If Post-Season Started Today: MLB Would Be Flipping Coins to Decide Matchups

Tracy Ringolsby

The Marlins have rebounded from early embarrassment of earlier problems with COVID-19 sidelining the team for a week of games. They currently have the best winning percentage in MLB, and as of Saturday morning would be the No. 1 seed if the NL playoffs began today.

Rockies and Cubs tied for the 2-3 slots with Dodgers just a half game back of Rockies in NL West. Phillies (3-4) and Reds (6-8) are a coin slip for 8th and final slot in NL first-round.

Listen In: Rockies manager Bud Black; RHP Antonio Senzatela and OF Charlie Blackmon

Senzatela dominating on mound, Rockies offense comes up big and team claims win in series opener at Seattle

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Bud Black's Friday Pre-Game On Injury to Gonzalez, Saturday Debut as Starting Pitcher for Castellani and More

Castellani former second-round draft pick battled mental and mechanic problems on his delivery, but showed strong in Fall League and Rockies Camps This Year

Tracy Ringolsby

A Thought From the Past: Baseball Needs Realignment -- And 32 Teams

A regional alignment would be a boost in terms of travel and better showtimes for local television

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

Blackmon Dealt with COVID-19; Now He's Dealing at the Plate

Blackmon got a late start on Summer Camp, but made up for lost time in a hurry

Tracy Ringolsby

Friday 4X4: Rockies Head to Seattle, Looking to Claim 5th Consecutive Series Win

Rockies return to the road, still sitting atop the NL West, having won their first four series of the season

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Post-Game Conversations With Murphy, Black, Freeland And Story

Rockies discuss comeback victory against Giants, giving them wins in all four series this season

Tracy Ringolsby

The Painful Comparisons of 2020 To Seasons Past

Did the shortened training camp lead to more injuries than normal? Not really.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Rockies Manager Bud Black Said COVID-19 Regulations Becoming Part of the Norm

Bud Black says adjustments have to be made, and players, coaches and himself seem to be adapting without problems to COVID-19 regulations

Tracy Ringolsby

The Odds Are: Rockies Making Early Season Impression On Oddsmakers

Rockies still third among NL West teams but have jumped from 150-to-1 to win World Series to 30-to-1

Tracy Ringolsby