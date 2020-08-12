Inside the Seams
If Post-Season Started Today: NL West Would Have 3 of 8 NL Teams

Tracy Ringolsby

The NL West/AL West matchup is becoming a mismatch. With the two divisions going head-to-head in the regular season, the NL West success has three teams from the division currently in line for post-season bids, all sporting winning record. The A's (12-6) are the only AL West team with a winning record. The Rangers (7-9) are in second place in the division.

The Rangers would be the only AL team with a losing record in the post-season if it began today. The Reds (8-9) and Phillies (5-7) would both qualify for the NL side of the first-round of the post-season.

Listen In: Manager Bud Black on Hot Start for Charlie Blackmon

Charlie Blackmon moved from the top spot in lineup to No. 3 this season and it's a good fit

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Charlie Blackmon on His Hitting Streak, and Quick Impact on Lineup

Blackmon was late to Summer Camp because of his recovery from COVID-19 but he has been on time at the plate.

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Jerry Weinsten Earns ABCAA/Wilson Lefty Gomez Award

Weinstein has served at every level for Rockies, from scouting to player development to big-league coach

Tracy Ringolsby

Nolan Arenado Finally Swinging Like Nolan Arenado

Rockies All-Star third baseman has had his struggles in the early days of the season, but there were signs of a heat wave arriving on Monday

Tracy Ringolsby

Tuesday 4 x 4: A Gray Night for Rockies In Homestand Opener

Rockies suffered fifth loss of season, Jon Gray the victim of Arizona's offensive efforts

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Off Night for Gray, Signs of Life for Arenado, End Result Not What Rockies Wanted

It's not that Arizona hit Jon Gray hard, but they bloopers and bleeders did amply damage.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Kyle Freeland and the Road to a Changeup, a Key to Success in 2020

Freeland had been reluctant to throw a changeup but last year was an eye-opening time for him.

Tracy Ringolsby

How Hot Are Rockies? In 1st Despite Early Season Funk for Key Members

Rockies open three-game series with Arizona Monday sitting atop NL West

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: German Marquez Struggles in 1st; Big Hit Missing

Rockies come off road trip 4-2, have won all six series -- four on the road.

Tracy Ringolsby