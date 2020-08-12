If Post-Season Started Today: NL West Would Have 3 of 8 NL Teams

The NL West/AL West matchup is becoming a mismatch. With the two divisions going head-to-head in the regular season, the NL West success has three teams from the division currently in line for post-season bids, all sporting winning record. The A's (12-6) are the only AL West team with a winning record. The Rangers (7-9) are in second place in the division.

The Rangers would be the only AL team with a losing record in the post-season if it began today. The Reds (8-9) and Phillies (5-7) would both qualify for the NL side of the first-round of the post-season.