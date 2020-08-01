If Post-Season Started Today: Padres No. 1 Seed in NL; Rockies Host Atlanta In 1st Round

Things can change plenty between now and season's end, but. ...

If the post-season were to start today, not only would the Rockies be one of the 16 participants, but they would actually host the three-game first round.

After the stunning, 8-7 loss to the Padres on Friday night at Coors Field, the Padres assumed the No. 1 spot in the NL West, but the Rockies do have the best record of the wild-card teams.

There is, however, a log-jam for the 16th and final slot

So if the post-season started today. ...