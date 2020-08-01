Inside the Seams
If Post-Season Started Today: Padres No. 1 Seed in NL; Rockies Host Atlanta In 1st Round

Tracy Ringolsby

Things can change plenty between now and season's end, but. ...

If the post-season were to start today, not only would the Rockies be one of the 16 participants, but they would actually host the three-game first round.

After the stunning, 8-7 loss to the Padres on Friday night at Coors Field, the Padres assumed the No. 1 spot in the NL West, but the Rockies do have the best record of the wild-card teams.

There is, however, a log-jam for the 16th and final slot

So if the post-season started today. ...

today
Listen In: Bud Black, Jon Gray and Trevor Story discuss Friday's ninth-inning loss to the Padres

It was one of those good nights gone bad for the Rockies in the homestand opener against San Diego

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Is Baseball Better Off Cancelling the Season or Play It Out?

Baseball hit hard in opening week by teams developing COVID-19 issues

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Tom Verducci on COVID-19 Throwing Baseball a Curve

Post-season participants could wind up being decided by winning percentage because cancellations will create different game totals for teams

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Friday Pre-Game Session With Arenado, Story, Blackmon and Freeland

Rockies players are confident that their 4-1 road trip is an indication of what's to come, not a fluke.

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Rockies Manager Bud Black Discusses Rockies Commitment to Playing Safe

ESPN reports MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has told the players the game could shut down if the players don't do a better job of self-managing.

Tracy Ringolsby

From Stats, Inc.: Rockies vs. Padres Can Light Up Coors Field Scoreboard

Rockies pitching staff off to best start in franchise history. Can it maintain at Coors Field?

Tracy Ringolsby

Memories: 5 Rockies Home Opener Worth Remembering

Rockies won't have a sellout for the home opener for the first time in franchise history -- No fans allowed because of COVID-19.

Tracy Ringolsby

Comforts of Coors: Jon Gray Finds a Comfort Zone in What is Known as a Hitter's Park

Jon Gray starts the Rockies home opener, hoping to build off his career-long success in a ballpark that other pitchers consider a nightmare

Tracy Ringolsby

Phillies Hit With COVID-19 Issues; Weekend Series Put on Hold

MLB making plans for adjustments in schedules in light of Phillies joining Marlins with COVID-19 challenges

Tracy Ringolsby

Rockies Rotation Has Them In Line to Make a Run at October

Young in years, the Rockies rotation has the experience to be considered a veteran contingent

Tracy Ringolsby